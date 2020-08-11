BRANDED CONTENT
NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 10
From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome. The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply). Here are some shortlisted entries.
Submission from @y_ng.x:
Happy Birthday!
May SG stay strong forever!!
Submission from @byteo196:
Wish Singapore a blessed 55th birthday and it will continue to be a safe place for our future generations. Please stay strong, we are all behind you!
Submission from @areyouhh09:
Saluting Singapore in our own way just like the Red Lions and wishing Singapore a Happy 55th Birthday. It may be raining now but the sun always comes out. Many of us are affected by the current pandemic but I believe we will see the light at the end of the tunnel, everything will be fine soon!
Stay home, stay safe everyone!
Submission from @kymochi:
Happy birthday Singapore!
Love you lots