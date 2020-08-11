NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 10

Submission from @y_ng.x:

Happy Birthday!

May SG stay strong forever!!

Submission from @byteo196:

Wish Singapore a blessed 55th birthday and it will continue to be a safe place for our future generations. Please stay strong, we are all behind you!

Submission from @areyouhh09:

Saluting Singapore in our own way just like the Red Lions and wishing Singapore a Happy 55th Birthday. It may be raining now but the sun always comes out. Many of us are affected by the current pandemic but I believe we will see the light at the end of the tunnel, everything will be fine soon!

Stay home, stay safe everyone!

Submission from @kymochi:

Happy birthday Singapore!

Love you lots