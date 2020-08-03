BRANDED CONTENT
NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 1 and Day 2
From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome. The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply). Here are some shortlisted entries.
Submission from @ginaisoffthegrid:
Happy birthday, Singapore [emoji: Singapore flag]
Submission from @syasya101088:
Though we may not have 55 wishes for the country, we do L-O-V-E Singapore.
L, for leaders with the foresight and love for Singapore to achieve a more fulfilling pace of life
O, for Singaporeans to have ownership in building the Singapore brand
V, for stronger values, aspirations and sense of belonging
E, for equal opportunities provided to everyone, so they can excel, and especially to ex-offenders, people with disabilities, the aged and foreign workers.
Submission from @Yvonne_is_strong:
Happy 55th birthday Singapore [emoji: red heart]