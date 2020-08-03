NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung Shortlist: A look at shortlisted entries on Day 1 and Day 2

Submission from @ginaisoffthegrid:

Happy birthday, Singapore [emoji: Singapore flag]

Submission from @syasya101088:

Though we may not have 55 wishes for the country, we do L-O-V-E Singapore.

L, for leaders with the foresight and love for Singapore to achieve a more fulfilling pace of life

O, for Singaporeans to have ownership in building the Singapore brand

V, for stronger values, aspirations and sense of belonging

E, for equal opportunities provided to everyone, so they can excel, and especially to ex-offenders, people with disabilities, the aged and foreign workers.

Submission from @Yvonne_is_strong:

Happy 55th birthday Singapore [emoji: red heart]



Submission from @mrskhooandfam: Thank you for keeping our land safe with your patrols!

