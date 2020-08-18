NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung: A look at the winning entries

Submission from @mellyay88:

Thank you frontline heroes for working hard to keep us safe during these unprecedented times!

We will stand together forever more

Submission from @kymochi:

Happy birthday Singapore!

Love you lots

Submission from @gareth_adereth:

Let’s stay strong and united,

Be kind to one another

Happy 55th birthday to SG!



Submission from @jaslynnn_ch: The best view is ultimately the one we have after going through these tough times with all our dedicated workers (not only in healthcare!)

Kudos to everyone working hard, we’ll get through this together!

