NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung: A look at the winning entries
From Aug 1 to Aug 10, users picked one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and used it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Here are the five most creative entries that will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply).
Submission from @mellyay88:
Thank you frontline heroes for working hard to keep us safe during these unprecedented times!
We will stand together forever more
Submission from @kymochi:
Happy birthday Singapore!
Love you lots
Submission from @gareth_adereth:
Let’s stay strong and united,
Be kind to one another
Happy 55th birthday to SG!