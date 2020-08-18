BRANDED CONTENT

NoteToSG contest by SPH X Samsung: A look at the winning entries

From Aug 1 to Aug 10, users picked one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and used it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Here are the five most creative entries that will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total (Terms and conditions apply).

Published
39 min ago
SAMSUNG_#NoteToSG_25

Submission from @mellyay88:
Thank you frontline heroes for working hard to keep us safe during these unprecedented times!
We will stand together forever more

SAMSUNG_#NoteToSG_33

Submission from @kymochi:
Happy birthday Singapore!
Love you lots

SAMSUNG_#NoteToSG_27

Submission from @gareth_adereth:
Let’s stay strong and united,
Be kind to one another
Happy 55th birthday to SG!


Submission from @jaslynnn_ch: The best view is ultimately the one we have after going through these tough times with all our dedicated workers (not only in healthcare!)
Kudos to everyone working hard, we’ll get through this together!


Submission from @imkayannnn: Let’s stay united, hand in hand, and we will get through anything together. I’m OTTER-ly proud to call Singapore our home, where I know we won’t be alone.

