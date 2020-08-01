NDP 2020: Send your love to the nation with uniquely Singapore IG filters sponsored by Samsung

SINGAPORE - This year’s National Day Parade will be very different from previous years, with interactive elements for Singaporeans to join the celebrations virtually - regardless of where they are.

Samsung and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) are jointly organising an Instagram contest to encourage Singaporeans to express their love for the nation on social media. The Straits Times is the official media partner for this contest.

From Aug 1 to Aug 10, pick one of four National Day-inspired IG filters and use it to post an IG story with a birthday wish for Singapore based on the theme of "Unity and Love". Remember to set your profile to public, tag @NoteToSG before sending the IG story to @NoteToSG via DM. Both photo and video entries are welcome.

The five most creative entries will each walk away with a S$255 Samsung Experience Store voucher and a pair of Galaxy Buds+ worth S$523 in total. Terms and conditions apply.

Illustrators Ng Weng Chi and Raymond Limantara Sutisna say the inspiration for the IG filter backgrounds is drawn from their own fond memories of how the National Day was celebrated in the past. The backdrops include crowd favourites such as the fireworks display, parachute jump by the Red Lions and one of Singapore’s most famous icons - the Merlion.

The illustrations were created using Samsung’s magic wand-like S Pen.

Visit @NoteToSG Instagram account for more details and get your creativity flowing today.