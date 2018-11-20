Make this a season of joy to remember with Capella Singapore

Salsa dancing, stilt walkers and sumptuous Cuban delicacies… ring in the New Year with an exotic twist at Capella Singapore’s Cuban-themed countdown party.

Welcome 2019 at the resort’s Bob’s Bar, which combines the location’s rich heritage and old-world charm with a dash of glamour. The party starts at 10.00pm on 31 December and runs till 1.00am the next day. And with free-flow of wines, beers and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a glass of champagne to raise a toast to 2018, you can rest assured this will be one non-stop vibrant celebration.

Better yet, SPH Rewards members simply have to show the SPH Rewards app upon entry to enjoy a 10% discount off the adult price of $228++.

You can even bring the kids – they will surely enjoy the unique Cuban celebrations, especially with free-flow of soft drinks and juices ($98++ for children aged 12 years and below). Indeed, Capella Singapore is the place to celebrate the Season of Joy, with its exciting festive offerings.

Get your loved ones in the mood with a Capella Gift Basket ($368+) or a Tandoori-style marinated Exquisite Turkey ($138+), available for order from 24 November. Guests can come down to the Festive Open House at Chef’s Table restaurant on 24 November or 9 December, 10am to 6pm, to savour these traditional delights and place their orders for a 10% early-bird discount.

Then make it a sweet Christmas at the resort’s Candy Wonderland Christmas Brunch on 25 December, 12.30pm to 3.00pm. The Grand Ballroom will become an irresistible candy wonderland, complete with a magic show and gingerbread cookie decoration to delight the little ones. You will also get to fill your stomach with a selection of gastronomic delights – including Foie Gras Custard with Gingerbread Crouton and Port Wine Reduction, Capella Christmas Roasted Turkey, and Panna Cotta with Gingerbread Spice and Pineapple Preserve – guaranteed to make you go Ho, Ho, Ho! Adults pay $238++ (includes free-flow of Champagne, wines, beers) or $208++ (includes free-flow non-alcoholic beverages), While the cost per child is $118++ (7 to 12 years and below) or $78++ (4 to 6 years old).

TO ENQUIRE ON THE ABOVE, PLEASE CONTACT:

Capella Singapore

Contact : 6377 8888

Email : gr.singapore@capellahotels.com

Website: www.capellasingapore.com