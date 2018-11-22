Make Merry this Christmas with M Hotel's festive treats

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time to spread the Yuletide cheer in the office and with your friends and family. And what better way to do so than with M Hotel’s delectable festive roasts and goodies, available for takeaway from 1 to 23 December and perfect for any Christmas bash.

As the saying goes, the early bird catches the worm – in this case, SPH Rewards members can enjoy 25% off these Christmas goodies from 18 November to 20 December. All other customers get 25% off with full payment made by 10 December, and 20% off if they pay by 20 December.

Durian fanatics rejoice! The hotel has incorporated the king of fruits in this traditional dessert, creating a luscious log cake for this yuletide season. Swoon over the Signature Durian King Log Cake – a perfect blend of the western traditional pastry and the smooth mixture of sweetness and bitterness in the creamy flesh of the durian, and truly something you must have.

The hotel is acclaimed for its Jumbo Chicken Pie, a two-decade-old Old Boulevard Hotel staple long touted as one of the best in Singapore. Crafted with love and the deft hands of 75-year-old chef Wang Khang See, it is simply bursting with Christmas flavour.

Prefer something more traditional for the savoury delight? M Hotel offers two turkey options, both dressed with cranberry port wine sauce, traditional roasted gravy and chestnut stuffing: Traditional Roast Turkey, and the Apricot Honey-Mustard Glazed Turkey that is infused with aromatic herbs and marinated with honey and grained mustard sauce.

You also can’t go wrong with Honey-baked Ham served with tangy orange pineapple sauce or the Stewed Beef Short Ribs Provençale Style served with cajun spiced roasted potatoes.

For the sweet afters, there are choices aplenty for the non-durian lover. Sample the Signature Cempedak with Coconut Flakes Log Cake for more of a local flavour, indulge in a sinful Rum and Raisin Chocolate Log Cake, or have a slice of the innovative Irish Coffee Fruit Bundt for a shiok caffeine and sugar rush.

With every $100 spent on festive roasts and goodies, you can also win a 2D1N Weekend M Suite stay worth $850 if Lady Luck shines on you this festive season. Better yet, with M Hotel conveniently located in the heart of the city – a short five-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT – you won’t need Santa’s sleigh to make collecting your orders a breeze.

Savoury

Traditional Roast Turkey (4kg) $128 Apricot Honey-mustard glazed Turkey (4kg) $128 Honey-baked Ham with Orange Marmalade and Pineapple sauce (2kg) $88 Stewed Beef Short Ribs Provençale Style (4 – 6 persons) $98 Jumbo Chicken Pie (4-6 persons) $42

Sweet

Signature Durian King Log Cake (800g) $75 Signature Cempedak with Coconut Flakes Log Cake (1kg) $65 Rum and Raisin Chocolate Log Cake (1kg) $65 Irish Coffee Fruit Bundt (600g) $42

Festive Combos

Jingle All The Way Jumbo Chicken Pie + Log Cake $75 (u.p $107) Joy To The World Roast Turkey + Jumbo Chicken Pie + Log Cake $165 (u.p $235)

All I Want for Christmas

Roast Turkey + Honey-baked Ham + Log Cake $195 (u.p $281)

For reservations and orders, please call 6224 1133 or email fnb.mhs@millenniumhotels.com. All orders must be placed at least 2 working days in advance and collected at the hotel’s Café 2000 from 1 to 23 December, between 10am to 8pm. Prices stated are subject to 7% GST. Festive Combos are not applicable for discounts.