Live in your very own private beach resort at The Jovell

What is home to you?

If you believe that home is a personal haven, where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and return to a state of comfort and tranquility, newly-launched condominium The Jovell may be a choice abode.

Located in the eastern part of Singapore along Flora Drive, it is an idyllic address in a residential estate of predominantly low-rise houses.

True to its name, Flora Drive is home to a cluster of floral-themed private condominiums. The latest “bloom” is The Jovell, an exclusive development designed to be a beach-meets-garden sanctuary.



Nine prime eight-storey blocks offer 428 luxury apartment units. PHOTO: TRIPARTITE DEVELOPERS PTE LTD



Within the project, nine prime eight-storey blocks will offer just 428 luxury apartment units in the entire condominium. Cars will be neatly tucked out of sight in the basement car park. The result of this careful planning is an exclusive feel that pervades the whole development.

It will be your very own lush island resort, replete with extraordinary natural wonders.

Luxurious waterscape

From the grand entrance of The Jovell, your eye will be drawn towards the 200-metre waterscape that meanders through the entire development — residing here will almost qualify as waterfront living.

A unique feature of this waterscape is the beach-style swimming bay. Gently sloping and with textures mimicking a sandy feel underfoot, this area will be a lovely escape for all beach lovers.

Living here, you can enjoy a water massage at one of the jacuzzis or wet reflexology area, relax in one of the wet hammocks, or just get a cool workout by swimming laps.

You can also explore the two charming islands in the bay. One will feature a rope bridge for hours of balancing fun, while the other has a sun deck and lounge pavilions for sunbathing.

Just imagine this tropical beach getaway being mere steps from your front door. Or better still; enjoy direct access to the swimming pool, available at premium ground floor units.



Premium ground floor units have direct access to the swimming pool. PHOTO: TRIPARTITE DEVELOPERS PTE LTD



Relax with family

After a hard day’s work, what could be more relaxing than a natural outdoor stone bath, complete with hot and cold jacuzzis? Let the healing powers of water wash your troubles away.

There will be no lack of meditative retreats and cosy nooks where you can indulge in a little “me” time and lose yourself in a good book.

For fitness junkies, stay fit and active at the indoor gym and steam room, outdoor fitness facilities, tennis court, or the putting green.



The Jovell’s clubhouse offers a great view of the swimming pool. PHOTO: TRIPARTITE DEVELOPERS PTE LTD



On weekends, you can celebrate without having to leave home. Cook a sizzling dinner on the rooftop barbecue, or host your own party at the clubhouse. Either way, everyone can enjoy an expansive view of the swimming bay.

For families, celebrate the kids’ milestones at the dedicated children’s barbecue area, swimming pool and wet play area.

Elegant interiors

Enter The Jovell’s elegant apartments, and you will be delighted by the wide balconies that bathe each home in ample natural sunlight.

The effect of this light and space is amplified by the smart layout which makes the best use of the space. For example, the one- and two-bedroom units are thoughtfully outfitted with work alcoves, freeing up space in the bedroom.

This smart design goes all the way down to the details. Each apartment is decked out in the finest materials and fittings, and equipped with quality washer-dryers and refrigerators, converging practicality, functionality and aesthetics.

The Jovell will feel like an island paradise where you can forget your troubles, but once you step out, you will be connected to the buzz of the city once again. With not one but three major expressways nearby (PIE, ECP, TPE), getting around the island is a breeze.

It will also be located minutes away from business and commercial clusters (including the upcoming Jewel Changi Airport), reputed schools, amenities and recreation options in the east.

At The Jovell, your personal slice of paradise can be exclusive, luxurious and accessible at the same time.

Show suites located along Flora Drive, open daily from 10am.