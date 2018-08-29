JOHNNY ENGLISH STRIKES AGAIN is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.

50 lucky ST direct subscribers stand a chance to win a pair of invites to catch the movie premiere of Johnny English strikes again on Tue, 18 Sep 2018, 7 pm Shaw Theatres Lido.

To participate:

1 Download the SPH Rewards app

2 Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section

3 Save the deal to your e-wallet

4 Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and answer this question: "What is the name of the actor who plays Johnny English?"

Terms and conditions apply.