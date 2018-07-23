Invites to catch the movie preview of THE MEG

A deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside.

With time running out, expert deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the

Megalodon.

What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.

Answer the movie question correctly and be one of the 250 lucky subscribers to win a pair of exclusive invites to catch the preview held on Tuesday 7 Aug, Shaw Lido at 7 pm. (The confirmed screening time will be communicated to the winners closer to the date.)

To take part,

1. Download the SPH Rewards app.

2. Look out for the Rewards section.

3. Save the deal to your e-wallet

4. Press the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and answer the following question: "What is “The Meg” short for?"

*Terms and conditions apply.