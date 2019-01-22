Indulge and Prosper at M Hotel

Huat ah! Grab your chopsticks and ‘Lo hei’ to a bountiful Year of the Pig with M Hotel Singapore’s treasure trove of Chinese New Year Goodies.

Whether you choose to takeaway or dine-in at the hotel’s Café 2000 and The Buffet restaurant, the trio of Yu Sheng choices (Auspicious Smoked Salmon / Abundance Abalone / Three Treasures) will help you usher in a prosperous Lunar New Year. Prices start from $58 for 4-6 persons serving and $78 for 7-10 persons serving.

For those hosting family and friends at home, pair a Large Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng with the Abalone Treasure Pot (Pen Cai) – $278 (U.P $366), serves 8-10 – a delightful mix of premium delicacies such as baby abalones, dried oysters, prawns, roast duck, soy chicken wings, roast pork and mushrooms with quality stock. Better yet, it’s served in a large takeaway claypot that you can easily heat up.

For a larger group, get the Triple Happiness Combo with the addition of the Signature Jumbo Chicken Pie with Mushroom and Fatt Choy at only $308 (U.P $411). Nothing says Chinese New Year better than a reunion feast... and M Hotel offers two sumptuous buffets to choose from Café 2000’s Bountiful Seafood and Barbeque, and The Buffet restaurant’s Eight Treasures Premium Steamboat.

Indulge on favourites like BBQ delights of grilled Bak Kwa and Taiwanese sausages, a lavish seafood selection of slipper lobsters, jumbo prawns and ocean scallops, as well as the tender whole roast suckling pig at Café 2000. At The Buffet restaurant, the hearty Eight Treasures broth awaits with a wide selection of succulent prawns, crabs and other seafood, making for a scrumptious hot pot.

All Reunion Dinner (4 February) reservations made before 27 January will enjoy 20% o: adults $95 (U.P $118) and children $54 (U.P $68). Enjoy a glass of Tiger on the house at Café 2000 and one free baby abalone and mini Pen Cai at The Buffet.

Both buffets are also available on the first and second day of Chinese New Year, with prices starting from $68 for adults and $38 for children. For Ren Ri (11 Feb) and Chap Goh Mei (19 Feb), enjoy a hotpot buffet with one free baby abalone

at $78 for adults and $48 for children.

Prefer a more exclusive, private setting for your gathering? With a minimum of three tables, you can host business partners, colleagues or loved ones in the hotel’s private function rooms with three Prosperity Lunar New Year set menus priced from $688 per table (for 10 pax). The Chinese New Year-themed table centerpieces, Mandarin oranges and other perks such as complimentary* house wine or beer are sure to get you in the mood to raise a toast to a prosperous Year of the Pig!

Located in the heart of the city, M Hotel is just a five-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT. *Subject to meeting a minimum number of tables. All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% GST for dine-in, and 7% GST for takeaway. For the full list of Chinese New Year offerings and pricing, please visit www.m-hotel.com. For reservations with Cafe 2000, please call 65006112 or email cafe2000.mhs@millenniumhotels.com. For reservations with The Buffet, please call 65006116 or email thebuet.mhs@millenniumhotels.com.

SPH REWARDS MEMBERS CAN ENJOY 25% OFF CHINESE NEW YEAR GOODIES FOR RESERVATIONS MADE

BY 31 JANUARY. Just fill in the order form at goo.gl/xEGLC9 and emailfnb.mhs@millenniumhotels.com. This discount is not applicable to the Double Happiness and Triple Happiness Combos.