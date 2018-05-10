Gourmet Japan cooking workshops for subscribers

Create culinary magic with one’s own hands by learning from any of the 8 leading Japanese maestros on 13 May at ToTT Cooking Studio. Pick up valuable insights from these culinary experts as they prepare signature dishes that can be easily recreated at home. With 4 demonstrations per day lasting for an hour, these notable chefs will demonstrate 2 Japanese inspired recipes to allow participants to discover the art of bringing to life delicious flavours. The workshops will be held on 12 & 13 May at Tott cooking studio, 896 Dunearn Road, #01-01A Sime Darby Centre, S589472.

We have sessions from 10 am to 4 pm. Attendees will get to learn from demonstrations of Beef Tataki, Chirashi Don, Squid Ink Risotto with Hokkaido Sea Urchin, Chicken Katsu, Foie Gras Daikon with Yuzu Miso Vinaigrette, and many more!

SPH Rewards members will be entitled to attend these cooking workshops based on a first come first serve basis. 20 pairs of tickets available per session.

