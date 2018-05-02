Get the FX rates you prefer for all your needs with UOB Mighty FX

Enjoy greater convenience with United Overseas Bank’s (UOB) latest digital banking solution.

Parked within the award-winning UOB Mighty mobile app, Mighty FX offers you the easy way to buy and pay with foreign currencies without compromising on the exchange rates.

Mighty FX allows you to transact in 11 currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, CNH, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, SGD and USD. (CNH is Chinese Renminbi Offshore, and is unavailable for point-of-sale, online transactions and overseas ATM withdrawals.)

Once you sign up for Mighty FX, simply link it to an existing or new UOB SGD base account. You will receive a physical Mighty FX Debit Card that gives you access to the set of 10 Mighty FX foreign currency accounts and your SGD base account.

Any transactions you make via the debit card will be drawn from the relevant currency account, with no additional FX fees.

Further perks you will enjoy with Mighty FX include getting competitive FX rates comparable to those you can find at money changers, no minimum deposits on your Mighty FX foreign currency accounts, the ability to perform FX transactions on the go, as well as the option to set your own preferred FX rates to be monitored.

While Mighty FX offers convenience to every user, it will particularly come in handy if you are:

An avid traveler

Familiar with the stress of carrying large amounts of cash while exploring new locales? Or the flustered feeling of fumbling around with unfamiliar currency every single time you make a purchase?

Dread the times you have to dash around and check with multiple money-changers to see who offers the “best” rates, before joining a never-ending queue?

Put those days behind you with Mighty FX, which offers you the convenience of having your very own money-changer in your pocket.

Simply purchase the foreign currency you need and store it in its respective account. That way, the only time you will actually have to think about the money is when you actually want to use it.

You also never have to settle on rates you are not happy with, or miss out on the rates that you do want, ever again with Mighty FX’s Set Rate Order.

Set your preferred exchange rates and get notifications when the rates are available, or simply have your money auto-converted.

If you need to have cash on hand, simply withdraw the sum through global ATMs overseas from the amount you previously converted and stored.

Need more money? Just buy more foreign currency anywhere, at any time of the day — even while you are boarding a flight or running after a train.

A savvy online shopper

The only thing that can take the shine off a satisfying online shopping spree is the nightmare of seeing additional charges pop up on your credit card statement.

With a Singapore-issued credit card, the fees are unavoidable. The final price you actually pay for an item will always be different than the one you see on-screen.

If you chose to pay in a foreign currency, you can blame the difference on high conversion rates, while the Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) is the cause should you choose to pay in SGD. All that, plus the fees that all transactions processed overseas will incur.

Avoid these unnecessary fees with Mighty FX. Just buy the currencies you use most often while shopping, and pay using the stored amount whenever you shop online.

So the next time an item catches your eye online, pay for it in the home currency and enjoy a cheaper price.

A newbie (or not) investor

Fun stuff aside, Mighty FX will also come in handy if you are an investor -- especially if you are just starting out.

Often seen as complicated, Mighty FX helps to make foreign exchange accessible to everyone. No trade is too small as you can exchange any amount from S$1 up, allowing you to leverage on market movements at your own pace.

In addition to allowing you to set your preferred exchange rates, the Set Rate Order can also watch your rate for up to 60 days.

This means that you will not be missing out on any market opportunities, even while you work, eat or sleep.

Someone with overseas commitments

Planning on studying overseas or sending your child to do so? Or do you own property elsewhere?

Save on FX fees by exchanging the money you need for payments for your school fees or international property taxes via Mighty FX.

Not only that, if you make the payments using the Mighty FX Debit Card instead of Telegraphic Transfers (TT), you will also save on TT charges.

So if greater convenience and fuss-free transactions sound right up your alley, check out UOB Mighty FX at uob.com.sg/mightyfx