The yearly pilgrimage for beer lovers locally and overseas, offers with the widest range of local and international beers, new launches or the all-time award winners. To celebrate this special year, we’ve upgraded everything from a new venue at Gardens by the Bay to an additional 600 beers & entertainment options!

We’re working with breweries around the world to create our very own limited edition Beerfest Asia Birthday Beers which can only be found at the festival. Also, our upgraded solid entertainment line-up with Tribute bands, local live bands, DJ.

Beerfest Asia will transform into a family carnival on Sunday with inflatables and games stalls, suitable for children and pets. Beer Workshops and Comedy sessions will be back in action too. So much to look forward to so what are you waiting for? Grab your passes today!

Website: https://www.beerfestasia.com/

Ticketing: https://www.hapz.com/festivals/beerfest-asia-2018-tickets

EXCLUSIVE TO SPH SUBSCRIBERS: GET $8 OFF ADVANCE PASS FOR BEERFEST ASIA 2018

Venue: Gardens by the Bay, Meadows

Thursday (30 Aug) / Sunday (2 September): $12 (U.P $20)

Friday (31 Aug) / Saturday (1 September): $17 (U.P $25)

• Use the promo code SPH8OFF upon purchase to enjoy

• Each ticket comes with 1 complimentary welcome beer

• Ticket valid for 1-day entry only

• Promotion valid now till 27 Aug

• Prices not inclusive of booking fee