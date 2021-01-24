Fun and fresh date ideas for every type of couple

Miss travelling overseas and feel like you’ve already exhausted everything there is to see and do as a couple in Singapore? Trying new things together is a sure way to keep your relationship fresh. Thankfully, there are plenty of unusual and exciting experiences we bet you haven’t tried, right here on home ground! To inspire your next romantic escapade, we’ve sussed out a list of unique activities to try based on your couple personality.
Experiences for the FOMO couple
You have probably checked out all the latest attractions in town. Here are some new and novel ways to spend your weekends together.
Have a paw-some staycay
Always feel bad leaving your fur baby behind on date nights? The Klook-exclusive Pawfect Staycation at InterContinental Singapore is a luxurious one-night stay for two adults and one fur kid in a gorgeous Heritage Room, where your pet gets an exclusive welcome basket.
Picture-perfect picnic
Dial up the romance to K-drama levels with a cosy picnic under the stars! Rent a hassle-free Instagram-worthy set-up that comes complete with twinkling fairy lights and throw pillows to create the most romantic mood at any location within the island.
Luxury kayak tour
Try leg pedal kayaking on the outskirts of the island that takes you into the rustic wetlands of the Seletar Island area, where you’ll feel closer to nature and each other as you wind down tranquil Simpang River and explore Khatib Bongsu’s lush mangroves.
Private yacht hire
For a romantic day trip away from the city, escape to the open seas on a private yacht from White Sails. Lounge aboard the beautiful catamaran, then kayak around the picturesque Lazarus Island where you can snorkel in clear blue waters.
Late night activities for the nightowl couple
You feel truly awake when the sun goes down. You prefer exploring the city at night when it is cooler and uncover hidden gems best enjoyed after dark.
“Clubbing” at a boozy mini golf bar
Missing the Clarke Quay nightlife? Swing by Holey Moley, a two-storey cocktail bar and themed mini golf club that’s like traditional putt putt on steroids. Think OTT cocktails and colourful, quirky courses with psychedelic effects and props so you can go shutter-happy.
Sky-high fine dining
Surprise your better half to a four-course Cable Car Dinner, and enjoy spectacular scenes of Singapore’s glittering skyline at night you can’t get anywhere else. Enjoy a complimentary upgrade of your welcome drink to a Tequila Sunrise Cocktail, exclusively via Klook!
Secret rooftop farm visit
For a unique farm-to-bar experience, head to The Sundowner that’s one of Siglap’s best kept secrets. The package includes an organic farming masterclass, an apiary visit to observe honeybees in action (bee-suits provided!) and a honey-tasting session. Minimum four pax required, so make it a double date!
Go ghost-hunting
Horror movie buffs, what better way to experience the spooky side of Singapore than at night? Hold your boo close as the Creepy Tales of Singapore tour by Oriental Travel & Tours takes you on a spine-chilling yet insightful excursion to Singapore’s most haunted locations.
Projects for the hands-on couple to do together
If you enjoy handmade items and love supporting indie brands that give you a unique experience to remember, here are some date ideas for you.
Cook together
Spice up date night with the exciting Thai Cultural Cooking Class by Let’s Go Tour. Get acquainted with authentic Thai ingredients at the Thai supermarket in Singapore’s very own “Little Thailand” (Golden Mile Complex), then learn how to cook a traditional meal from a chef!
Sample local brews
The Distillery and Craft Brewery Experience takes you behind the scenes at Singapore’s first gin distillery and a local brewery, where you’ll get to sample G&Ts and different kinds of craft beers, including secret experimental creations not revealed to the public!
Get down and dirty with pottery
Fire up your creativity with an intimate pottery workshop at Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle, the oldest surviving dragon kiln in Singapore, where you’ll learn the basics of traditional pottery making before getting to mould your own ceramic mug or bowl.
Fun workshop staycay
Spend quality time together with a relaxing one- or two-night riverside staycation at M Social Singapore, inclusive of complimentary workshops (a Klook exclusive). Concoct your own Maison 21G Singapore perfume and learn cocktail shaking techniques from Beast & Butterflies’ resident mixologist; you’ll even receive an M Social Cocktail Shaker!
