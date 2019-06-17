First-class experience

As information on fitness and well-being is more readily available, Singaporeans are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are making lifestyle changes to keep themselves in the pink of health.



But taking care of your health goes beyond just exercising and making healthier food choices. Having regular health screenings is beneficial to your well-being too.



Even if you are not showing any symptoms of ill health, going for a regular health screening may help with early detection of diseases that you may unknowingly have. In such a case, you can work towards getting the right treatment early to prevent deterioration of the disease and recover quickly. Otherwise, what you get is a peace of mind that you are still hale and hearty.

Comprehensive health screening

With Healthway Medical’s new health screening centre, Healthway Screening @ Downtown at OUE Downtown Gallery opening in the second half of this year, you can expect a comprehensive line-up of health screening packages that can provide a detailed overview of your health status.

There are various health screening facilities providing different types of health screening packages catered to detecting diseases that you may be particularly susceptible to.



On top of the usual baseline tests such as measuring blood pressure, focused health screening packages offer an in-depth and more accurate assessment of a particular disease.



The list of tests available at the new centre includes comprehensive blood and urine tests, resting electrocardiogram (ECG) and treadmill ECG audiometry, tonometry, retinophotography, X-rays, ultrasounds, mammography and bone mineral densitometry.



It also provides the convenience of seamless end-to-end service so you can avoid the hassle of moving on to various locations for different needs.

An elevated experience

The new Healthway Screening @ Downtown is designed to evoke a sense of calmness the moment you enter.

Once you step into the centre, you will be warmly greeted by the staff as they verify your particulars to check on the screenings you have opted for before being escorted to your pod or suite.

The guest experience officer will then provide digital questionnaires and consent in an iPad for you to fill.

Once completed, the registration staff will process your registration to its PLATO system and they will proceed to provide you with an overview of the overall screening process so you will be aware of what to expect throughout the entire journey.

In the comfort of your pod seats, the healthcare professionals will take turns to visit you for the preliminary tests such as drawing blood, checking your vitals, electrocardiogram (ECG), vision testing, blood pressure, spirometry, tonometry and retinaphotography.

While you will be escorted by the guest experience officers to the different doctor consultation rooms for your various testing, you can rest in between tests in your pod seat while you wait for your turn.



Tests are conducted by experienced doctors and nurses to minimise discomfort, and address your queries to allay any anxiety that you might feel.



For the final step of the screening, the guest experience officer will then direct you to the radiology side to perform an x-ray.

Once the fasting tests are completed, you can enjoy the delicious spread of breakfast available to guests.

For your convenience, you can drop in the stool and urine sample bottles at any point during your health screening journey.

For more privacy and an even higher level of comfort, you can opt to have your health screening done in the centre’s spacious VIP rooms.



You also have the option to do additional specialised tests with specialists from Healthway's Nobel group. The specialists include Dr Eric Wee, a gastroenterologist from Nobel Gastroenterology Centre for colonoscopy and gastroscopy procedures; Dr James Pan, an ophthalmologist from Nobel Eye Centre for retinal photography procedures; and Dr Leow Khang Leng, a cardiologist from Nobel Heart Centre for Stress ECG procedures.



Besides health screenings, Healthway Medical also provides a comprehensive array of health services spanning all levels and intensity of care that are in line with the Ministry of Health's focus on preventive healthcare.

You will find a diverse range of healthcare professionals attending to your needs at its general practice and family medicine clinics, specialists for babies and children, dental services and allied healthcare services.



For more information about Healthway Medical, visit www.healthwaymedical.com