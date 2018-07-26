Experience Gain City's Big Weekends Group Buy Deals

New Homeowners Exclusive - Back by popular demand, Gain City is extending the Big Weekends event to bring the best deals on the widest range of home appliances and electronics at Level 4 Event Hall,Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut on July 28 and July 29.

Whether you are a BTO, resale, EC, condo homeowner or homeowner-to-be, you can enjoy group buy deals and receive event-exclusive vouchers once you register for the event. Spend a minimum of S$1,500 with Pay Small, an instalment payment plan by American Express Plus, and get a S$100 Gain City voucher*. In addition, every S$1,000 paid via instalment will entitle shoppers to earn 1 chance to win S$5,000 Gain City vouchers*.

On top of the snagging best deals on home appliances and electronics, you can explore and test the products in action in the fully decked out 4 and 5-room smart home show flats. This event is strictly by RSVP-only. To enjoy the exclusive group buy deals, register your interest here.

What’s more, stand a chance to win home packages worth $10,000 at the event!

Venue: Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut, Level 4 (71 Sungei Kadut Drive, Singapore 729577)

Date: 28 & 29 July 2018 (Sat & Sun)

Time: 12pm – 8pm

*Terms and conditions apply.