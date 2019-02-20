Exclusive curated dinner pairing for SPH Rewards members

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s award-winning Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is newly reopened after a phase of major refurbishments. To celebrate its reopening, Cloudy Bay Winery and Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant are bringing to you a specially designed dinner event, complete with exquisite food and wine pairing.

Diners can expect signature favourites such as Double-Boiled Superior Soup and Tea Smoked Wagyu Beef with King Mushroom, to be accompanied by the sophistication of Cloudy Bay Wines; Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Cloudy Bay Chardonnay, Cloudy Bay Tekoko and Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir.

Helming Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant’s kitchen is executive chef Brian Wong. With more than 15 years of culinary expertise from his stint at notable restaurants that span across Europe to Asia, this award-winning chef’s skills are unquestionable.

Thus, clear your calendar for Feb 28, 2019. Chef's selection of canapes paired with Sauvignon Blanc will be served at the reception at 7pm. Dinner will start formally at 7.30pm, with a short speech by the chef and winery representative. This exclusive one-night dinner event is a gastronomic experience not to be missed.

SPH subscribers enjoy a special rate of $174.20 nett (usual price: $233.05). To purchase your tickets, go to https://www.gevme.com/wanhao. Tickets will be on sale from Feb 7 to 25. Menu and pairing details are accurate as of Jan 31.

Menu

Pan-Fried Crab Roe with Crab Dumpling

Crispy Beef with Ginger Spring Onion Sauce

Bi Feng Tang Frog Leg

--------------------------------------------------------

Double-Boiled Superior Soup with

Egg White Skin Wrap in Birds Nest and Assorted

Mushroom, Black Truffle

--------------------------------------------------------

Deep-Fried Japan Amadai Fish with Sea

Urchin Sauce, Caviar

--------------------------------------------------------

Tea Smoked Wagyu Beef with King Mushroom

--------------------------------------------------------

Home Made Scallop Noodle with Saffron

Superior Stock, Crab Meat

--------------------------------------------------------

Raspberries’ Lava Cake with Vanilla

Ice Cream with Balsamic