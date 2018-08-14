Enjoy pure tasting bird's nest goodness

Bird’s nest is a well-known Chinese delicacy and an expensive one to boot. Also known as ‘Caviar of the East’, bird’s nest is produced from the saliva of a swiftlet – a small bird native to Southeast Asia – and the Chinese have always valued it for its slew of nutritional benefits. It has been recorded that the trade of swiftlet’s nest began as early as more than a thousand years ago during the Tang (907 AD) and Song (960-1279 AD) dynasties in China.

Founded in 1976, Pawan River Bird's Nest is sourced in a river town that is Ketapang, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. Here, surrounded by ancient rainforest and pristine rivers, the house swiftlets are free to roam in their natural habitat.

Ketapang is now a burgeoning producer of house swiftlet bird’s nests. As one of the earliest producers in the area, Pawan River Bird's Nest harvests and prepares all its bird’s nest on site. Employing both modern and traditional processes, Pawan River Bird's Nest brings bird's nest of the highest quality to your home.

The company maintains a single origin to its supply and 100% control of production, from harvesting to cleaning of the nests and finally cooking them for ready consumption. Thus, consumers get 100% organic bird's nest of the highest quality that is free of any preservatives or artificial flavourings.

Pawan River cooked bird’s nest is prepared the classic way- with a slow cooker and sweetened slightly with rock sugar and pandan leaf to maintain the delicate taste in bird’s nest. Each set comes with five individual 100ml dosages of concentrated bird’s nest. Cooked bird’s nest is also available in subscription packages where consumers can choose to have freshly cooked bird’s nest delivered to their home.

Their raw bird’s nest is suitable for those who like to prepare bird’s nest on their own in their own time or creative individuals who incorporate bird’s nest to everyday dishes. The raw bird’s nest has been processed such that it is already clean and ready to cook. Packed in a clear box for easy storage, each is about 75g (2 Chinese taels) in weight. They are one of South East Asia’s most precious supplements and especially suitable as gifts during visits.

