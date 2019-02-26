Dream holiday stories come alive in New Zealand

Some of the best views are not from the top of hills, mountains or even buildings, but volcanoes.

Dotted across Auckland are 48 volcanic cones, with the highest, Mount Eden – Maungawhau, towering at 196m tall.

Vehicles, including motorbikes and scooters, are not allowed on Mount Eden (which has three craters) to preserve the cone’s archaeological heritage, and to respect its spiritual and cultural significance to the original Māori inhabitants of Auckland known as Mana Whenua.

Venture up on a cloudless day and you will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the Sky Tower and Auckland Harbour Bridge and even Rangitoto Island. The latter, just a half-hour ferry ride from Auckland, is where the Rangitoto Lava Caves are located in the Hauraki Gulf. If you are a nature lover with an adventurous streak, arm yourself with a torch and explore some of the smaller, darker caves.



Enjoy breathtaking views of Auckland from the summit of Mount Eden. PHOTO: ELLE GILLARD



Wellington: Stories of urban artisans

Let your inner bohemian free in Wellington. The city is rich with art, from the graffiti art on every other street to nightly music and theatre performances.

At Cuba Street, you can view well-known art sculptures, even in malls. The Bucket Fountain, which is located in Cuba Mall, is a kinetic sculpture comprising a series of buckets that fill up with water until they tip over. Be careful on windy days, for the buckets could sway too much and spill water on you if you are walking on the pavement. So be sure to pay attention to avoid getting drenched.



Let your inner bohemian free in Wellington. PHOTO: FRASER CLEMENTS



The most popular of the Wellington alleys is perhaps Hannahs Laneway, with quaint shops and eateries unique to the neighbourhood. For example, try authentic homemade peanut butter from Fix & Fogg. Hot favourites include Coffee and Maple Peanut Butter, Smoke and Fire Peanut Butter, and Peanut Butter Fruit Toast.

If you like some drama to go with your choice of drink at a bar, check out the Hanging Ditch at 14 Leeds Street. The little “hideaway” bar has dozens of bottles hung from the ceiling with bungee cords. The scene is instagram-worthy but what is more interesting is that they are yanked down whenever needed for a special drink.

Christchurch: Stories between the sea and sky

Christchurch, on the east coast of New Zealand, is perhaps best viewed from the sky. Hop on a hot air balloon and see the sprawling hills and buzzing city from above.

Cruise the skies in style in a colourful hot air balloon from Ballooning Canterbury. Typically, hot air balloon experiences vary, depending on the season. In spring, expect to see blooming fields over the Canterbury Plains while the Southern Alps are still capped with snow. In summer, catch farmers cultivating their crops during an early sunrise at around 5am.



Get a bird's eye view of Christchurch on a hot air balloon. PHOTO: DAVID WALL



For an adventure at sea, go surfing at Taylors Mistake. It is popular for recreational activities and there are consistent rip currents perfect for other water activities like windsurfing.

If you prefer to experience the beauty of New Zealand on land, visit the nearby Godley Head Recreational Reserve, a World War II coastal defence battery. Situated on top of a 120m-tall cliff, it is ideal for a leisure walk and historical tour to wrap up your day.