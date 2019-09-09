Don’t wait to invest for your future

Singapore has been ranked the most expensive city in the world for five consecutive years since 2015.

This finding from a report on the annual worldwide cost of living by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) compares more than 400 individual prices across 160 products and services, including categories such as food, drink, clothing, household supplies, rent, transport, and utility bills.

In Singapore, the high prices of cars and houses have also been found to be the reason for the rise in overall living expenses. But it is not just cars and houses that are pricing people out — everyday costs on basic needs such as transport, electricity and food are expected to continue rising.

According to figures from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, core inflation rose to 1.7 per cent in 2018 from 1.5 per cent in the year before. For the first quarter of 2019, the year-on-year growth is at 1.6 per cent.

Rising costs will have to be factored into retirement planning. As such, an investment tool that generates higher returns to alleviate cost pressures from inflation is essential. It is also a general rule of thumb for consumers to start investing as early as possible, to reap the long-term benefits of compounding.

One way is to consider taking up an investment-linked product, which is essentially a life insurance plan that provides coverage and investment, so that policyholders can have the best of both worlds.

Millennial focus

Millennials are those aged between 18 to 35 years old, who generally lead carefree lives with minimal commitments. Some may have a YOLO (You Only Live Once) attitude towards their lives and hence not put much thought to preparing for their future — to the detriment of their financial security.

This group tends to marry later as they prioritise attaining career goals or pursuing personal interests. A millennial couple will often wait until they have sufficient income on a combined salary to make the deposit on their first house.

Nevertheless, affordable and flexible options are available for millennials to put their savings to work and start investing for their future. For instance, those with shorter investment periods can be considered, if one has just entered the workforce, or is new to investing.

After all, millennials are not usually known to actively plan for their retirement early. Instead, many of them are likely to be saving for their first big ticket item, such as a home, car, dream wedding or honeymoon.

But millennials should not neglect their retirement plans for such pursuits. Instead, they should plan for their senior years and their big ticket purchases at the same time, by choosing investment products that allow them to do both.

These products should leverage the power of compounding to hedge against rising costs, and in the long-run, generate better returns. They should also offer affordable premiums for millennials, whose lower starting salaries do not leave much room for investing. The products should also offer flexible investment periods for both short and longer-term financial goals.

AWA — a two-in-one investment solution

AXA’s Wealth Accelerate (AWA), which bundles investment and insurance into a single product, requires a minimum monthly premium of $300. It offers minimum investment period (MIP) options, ranging from a minimum of 10 years, to 15, 20, 25 and 30 years.

For instance, a 25-year-old aims to save enough for the downpayment of his first HDB flat by the time he turns 35. He chooses AWA with a 10-year minimum investment period (MIP). He pays $600 in monthly regular premiums.

AWA’s sub-fund investments have an illustrated rate of return of 4 to 8 per cent. Let’s say if he puts away the same amount every month for 10 years, his total account value (initial unit account value + accumulation unit account account value) would reach $89,645, based on an illustrated investment rate of return of 4 per cent; and $73,878 based on an illustrated investment rate of return of 8 per cent.

When he completes the MIP of 10 years, he can make partial withdrawals of the total account value without charges, subject to a minimum account balance. By reinvesting the returns through compounding, he would accumulate sufficient funds for the downpayment of a resale three-room HDB flat, and surpluses for renovations and interior works.

Of course, the total account value would be higher, if he puts away more than $600 a month as his total income increases, through ad-hoc top ups or through a recurring single premium.

And as he gets more financially savvy and more aware of his retirement needs, he can switch sub-funds to suit his investment appetite. He can do this at no cost as AWA has currently waived switching fees.

The sandwich generation and new parents

The sandwich class, who are middle-class Singaporean professionals, are usually in their early 30s to 40s. Some of them are new parents with young children to support, which increases their financial burden. This group of investors is also planning for retirement and is building wealth for the future.

As such, what is important to them is addressing concerns such as rising education costs and factoring their needs to pursue their interests for an active retirement, on top of future medical expenses when their health declines with age.

This is where AWA’s bonuses can step in to offer help. With its Start-up Bonus, you can get up to 200 per cent of your total account value, spread over the first three to five years of your MIP.

AWA policyholders with MIPs of more than 15 years will receive another bonus called the Power-up Bonus, which offers a rate of up to 1.3 per cent of account value per annum from year 15 to the end of their MIP.

For instance, a 30-year-old woman, who purchases AWA with the intention of accumulating wealth for her retirement at age 60, pays a monthly premium of $1,000 over the MIP of 30 years. This plan helps her total account value to grow faster with the Start-up Bonus and Power-up Bonus, till she stops paying premiums at the end of MIP and retires.

At age 55, her total account value based on illustrated investment rate of return of 8 per cent is $680,375. Partial withdrawal is allowed during MIP from Accumulation units account only. She can make these withdrawals to help fund her children’s education, if she had chosen to start a family.

At age 60, her total account value would have grown to $997,038 based on an illustrated investment rate of return of 8 per cent. She makes a partial withdrawal of $24,000 every year from her policy for 20 years to fund her retirement.

At year 80, she would have withdrawn $480,000 from her account value. Based on an illustrated investment rate of 8 per cent, her remaining account would be $2,213,771. The funds can be passed on to her family as part of her wealth transfer and legacy planning.

As the quality of life continues to increase for Singaporeans, the cost of living will rise too. So take the first step with AXA to begin generating passive income for your financial goals in the years to be today.

