Crazy Rich Asians in cinemas 22 August

Jon M. Chu (“Now You See Me 2”) directed the contemporary romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the acclaimed worldwide bestseller by Kevin Kwan. The story follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore.

Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors.

Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can’t buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

80 WINNERS WILL BE CHOSEN AT RANDOM TO RECEIVE A PAIR OF EXCLUSIVE INVITES TO CATCH THE PREVIEW HELD ON TUE, 21 AUG AT 7 PM SHAW THEATRES LIDO. (THE CONFIRMED SCREENING TIME WILL BE COMMUNICATED TO THE WINNER CLOSER TO THE DATE)

RATING: PG13

To take part in the draw :

1. Download the SPH Rewards app.

2. Look out for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

3. Save the deal to your e-wallet

4. Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and answer the following question: "What is the release date of CRAZY RICH ASIANS in Singapore?"

Include your Name, Mobile and Address.

Other terms and conditions apply.