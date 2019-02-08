Come join us for the Speech Champions Holiday Camp!

SPH SUBSCRIBERS GET TO ENJOY A SPECIAL PRICE OF $280 NETT (USUAL PRICE: $550) FOR THE SPEECH CHAMPIONS HOLIDAY CAMP!

Join this holiday camp today and watch how your children transform into a speech champion.



Public speaking is a really important skill that children should be encouraged to nurture from young. It gives them crucial life skills and attributes such as confidence and self-belief.



Speech Academy Asia advocates using public speaking for children to create happier and more meaningful relationships, while helping them to excel in school and become effective leaders. Enroll your children in Singapore’s first Public Speaking holiday camp that is focused on developing them into a confident orator. Throughout this camp, your children will be taught the Speech Linguistic Patterns and Neuro Somatics techniques, which contain more than thousands of methods for improving body language, voice, emotions, and speech crafting.



The camp aims to build children mindsets to overcome the fear of public speaking. Public speaking techniques will be imparted in a fun way such that our students can continuously practise being great speakers. Your children will get a much-needed confidence boost for speaking in public, as well as leadership skills.



The indoor and outdoor lessons, provides them with intensive, hands-on learning. You will be able to witness the difference yourself by bringing home a DVD of your child’s public speaking advancements. All kids who graduate from our holiday camp will receive a certificate of The 10 year series of Public Speaking.

Date: 19 - 20 March 2019

Time: 9am to 4pm

Venue: Speech Academy Asia, 200 Jurong East Ave 1 #03-04 Singapore 609789

Age: Minimum 5 years old and above

Speech Academy Asia reserves the rights to amend any terms and conditions without prior notice. Speech Academy Asia will contact the participants on the details of the Speech Champions Holiday Camp.

To sign up, visit: https://www.gevme.com/speechacademy