China's Thematic Exchange Traded Funds offer growth potential for savvy investors

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, China’s economy has shown resilience and growth potential which provides investment opportunities by investing in thematic funds that leverage the mainland’s recovery from the pandemic, a vibrant green technology sector and robust domestic consumption.

China is the only major country in the world that is expected to record positive growth this year. Its gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by 1.8 per cent this year by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). One of the key factors that drives its economic recovery is that it is one of the very few countries that have managed to keep the spread of the virus under control within months.

Recent data on China’s growth has exceeded market expectations, indicating sustained and strong recovery. For instance, China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased from 53.6 in October to 54.9 in November, marking the sharpest improvement since November 2010.

China’s commitment to sustainability

Alongside China’s economic recovery is its commitment to sustainable development, which will contribute to a more resilient future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced in September this year that China pledges to be carbon neutral before 2060. To meet this goal, it will have to invest more than $5 trillion to expand its production of clean energy products, many of which it already makes.

China is the world’s leader in offshore wind installations and a major supplier of solar photovoltaics used in the making of solar panels. Chinese companies control at least 60 per cent of the global capacity in the solar supply chain, including polysilicon, cells, and panels. With solar power already cheaper than coal power in many countries, China stands to benefit as global demand rises.

In terms of hydropower, China’s dams generated more electricity in 2017 than the total supply of every other country in the world besides the US and India.



As such, companies looking to diversify their portfolios and invest in sustainable energy sources will look to the mainland, which is home to some of the world’s largest solar, wind and environmental technology companies.

Investing now could help reap the benefits of global demand for sustainable sources of energy.

At the same time, its spokesperson is bullish about the sector’s outlook over the next decade. Rui Yu, ETF VP, Global X ETFs of Mirae Asset Global Investments, says, “China has a strong commitment in clean energy because it can further promote the welfare and living standard of Chinese people. Chinese government obliges to support the clean energy development by providing subsidy, tax benefit and other supports.”

Electric vehicle sector takes off

In electric vehicles (EV) sector, China’s growth prospects are even brighter. China dominates the supply chain for electric vehicles, which includes lithium-ion batteries and essential materials such as cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite, lithium, and rare earths.

As of 2019, China produced about 85 per cent of the world’s rare earth oxides, and approximately 90 per cent of rare-earth metals, alloys, and permanent magnets.

It also holds almost three-fourths of the world’s manufacturing capacity for lithium-ion battery cells.



China has one of the most solid ecosystems for EV industry, which provides huge potential for investors. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



China’s pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060 will propel the growth of the electric vehicles sector further as electric vehicles produce zero direct emissions, which helps improve air quality, notably in urban areas.

In 2011, China sold fewer than 10,000 electric vehicles. By 2018, that number had risen to 1.26 million with an annual growth rate of 88 per cent. In the same year, China accounted for half of the electric vehicles sold in the world.

“China has one of the most solid ecosystems for EV industry. It has raw-materials, battery supplier, component and parts supplier, EV voice recognizer, charging infrastructure which cover all the supply-chain,” Yu comments. “The investment case on China EV has been fueled up this year and it’s worth to note in the long run. From demand perspective, China has huge potential from both public and private sectors. From supply perspective, China has one of the most solid supply chain, making EV one of the most potential products to be exported in the near future.”

Tech adoption supports semiconductor industry

Meanwhile, amid tension with the United States over raising uncertainty about the security of materials needed for industries ranging from computers and laptops to electric vehicles and telecommunications, China’s self-reliance on its own semiconductor industry has reaped rewards.

The industry has shown resilient growth following the Chinese government’s introduction of multiple policies to support supply chain localisation, giving rise to a surge in the number of local semiconductor companies.

Chinese IT companies have also chosen to diversify their suppliers by relying more on local firms. For instance, Xiaomi now has about 60 Chinese suppliers, accounting for 36 per cent of its cost, compared to 20 US suppliers which takes up 11 per cent of its cost. The Chinese government’s policy and financial support for the industry is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

