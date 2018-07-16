Celebrating 120 years

What can be a better way to make your home smell nice and inviting other than using a lamp from Lampe Berger Paris? Fans of scents would definitely have heard of it. With the intention to purify the air in hospital wards in mind, French pharmaceutical dispenser Maurice Berger developed the first Lampe Berger in 1898.

Unlike any other system which only masks odours, the Lampe Berger truly eliminates all undesirable odours such as those from cooking, tobacco, and animals, as well as chemical pollutants present in the air. While purifying the indoor air, the Lampe Berger diffuses Home Fragrance at the same time, providing the best quality of indoor fragrances. With its wide collection of sublime lamps, owning a Lampe Berger decorates your home too.

Moreover, dengue fever cases are on the rise especially during this period, which makes it critical to have one at home. The Anti-Mostique containing a natural biocide that renders mosquitoes, flies, fleas and other insects harmless. Researched and tested by the highest European standards, it is safe for the usage of adults, children and pets included.

Lampe Berger also has a good variety of Home Fragrance range with more than 30 fragrances. The all-time best sellers being Sandalwood, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Ocean Breeze, Anti Mostique, Citronella are favourites and the signature of Lampe Berger Fragrances. The Lampe Berger Home Fragrances are all produced, bottled and packaged at the Lampe Berger factory before being sent out all over the world. You can be assured that these fragrances are of the highest quality created in France by master perfumers.

To mark the brand's 120th anniversary this year, the company has decided to pay tribute to the profound roots of the brand with the universal theme of PARIS, while rebranding with a new name Maison Berger Paris at the same time, to bring harmony between the new exciting product ranges with the traditional bestsellers. The theme embraces the idea of the elegant and refined French chic and lifestyle, and the femininity of Parisian fashion. Look forward to the second new fragrance that will be launched in November. Besides creating an unrivalled ambiance, the patented catalytic burner enables a safe flameless diffusion, lasting for long hours. The carefully researched technology enables the breaking down of odour molecules and destroys bacteria in the air, achieving its purifying functions!

