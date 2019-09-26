Can a high-income strategy work when yields are falling?

Interest rates are trending down once again as central banks aim to extend the long expansion as macroeconomic uncertainties increase. As a result, currently, less than a quarter of major global fixed income markets yield over 4 per cent[1]. Making things even more challenging, some US$17 trillion worth of bonds offer negative yields[2], meaning the buyer pays the issuer for safe keeping rather than purchasing and receiving an interest payment.

For income investors, the current low-yield environment presents a conundrum since sticking to traditional safe assets may not generate the returns needed to sustain their current needs. However, going for yield can involve venturing into unfamiliar territory and potentially taking on an unacceptably high level of risk.

One solution for these investors is to turn to managers that can access a broader range of opportunity sets and have the skills to manage the risks.

Take for example, the BlackRock BGF Dynamic High Income Fund (DHI).

What does DHI invest in?

DHI aims to deliver attractive high income and total return by expanding the opportunity set, searching beyond traditional income sources like stocks and bonds. The majority of the Fund is invested in complementary income sources including, but not limited to, covered call writing, real estate investment trusts (REITs), mortgage-backed securities, floating rate loans and preferred stocks.

These asset classes tend to have low correlation[3] to traditional stocks and bonds but can be difficult for retail investors to access and manage without the expertise of a professional asset manager. While it is important to understand the details and risks of these asset classes, they can potentially help to provide high income and total returns. Covered call writing, for instance, has historically provided annual income over 10 per cent while other complementary income sources typically yield around 4-7% per annum[4].

Between 70 per cent and 100 per cent of the fund is typically invested in such complementary asset classes, while zero to 30 per cent is invested in more traditional income sources such as corporate bonds and dividend stocks.



Source: BlackRock, as of June 2019. For illustrative purposes only. Subject to change. The listed income sources are not equally weighted. The percentages shown represent the overall target exposure of the listed income sources in a whole which are not investment restrictions and may vary from time to time. IMAGE: BLACKROCK



How does DHI help strengthen investment portfolios?

Many investors’ portfolios are a combination of stocks and investment grade bonds but this allocation may not be enough in today’s lower-yielding environment.

DHI allows investors to complement their existing traditional allocations by gaining exposures to complementary income sources. Besides the potential for higher income and overall returns, DHI brings another layer of diversification to an overall portfolio by providing investors with exposure to asset classes that are often more difficult to access and therefore less commonly held in existing income strategies.

Being income-focused, the Fund also offers better downside protection relative to equities in an uncertain economic environment made worse by geo-political tensions. The Fund is designed to complement investors’ existing income portfolio and aims to maintain its risk level below that of a typical 70% equity / 30% fixed income portfolio. This means the swings in the portfolio value are typically much less than that of an all-equities portfolio as represented by the MSCI World index.

As for performance, the Fund has returned 13.37% YTD as of August 31, 2019.

How important is asset allocation for DHI?

A wide opportunity set isn’t enough. Investors must be willing to adapt to changing markets and adjust risks and exposures accordingly.

The Fund has the flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions through its dynamic approach to asset allocation. When growth is accelerating, that is good for riskier assets like stocks and lower quality bonds. Conversely, when the economy slows, it is bad for those assets. Tactical asset allocation is thus critical to navigating today’s ever-changing markets.

How is DHI positioned to generate income in the recent market environment?

Over the course of this year, DHI has lowered the risk in its portfolio while continuing to deliver a healthy level of income.

Credit fixed income is supported in this environment, especially given low levels of inflation and the demand for income in a low rate world. The Fund favours opportunities with compelling and stable coupon. In terms of complementary income sources, DHI continues to add to its covered call strategy to take advantage of market volatility and the opportunities for greater income. Valuations across mortgage-backed securities sectors look less compelling, but they continue to offer strong diversification benefits. Higher quality collateralised loan obligations offer some of the highest return potential per unit of risk, thus DHI continues to maintain this exposure.

Why should investors entrust their money to BlackRock?

Investing in complementary income sources requires expertise not just in asset allocation and security selection but also in risk management. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has over 200 multi-asset income experts in its ranks.

Find out more about the BlackRock BGF Dynamic High Income Fund here.

Source: BlackRock Investment Institute, Barclays and Thomson Reuters, as of August 2019 Source: Bloomberg as of August 2019. Data represented by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Negative Yielding Debt Market Value Index USD Source: BlackRock as at July 2019. Correlations based on select underlying sleeves within the BGF Dynamic High Income Fund using the DLY risk model data (252 daily observations with a 40 day half life). Source: BlackRock, as of June 2019. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell. For illustrative purposes only. Subject to change. There is no guarantee that the target will be met. Assumptions on which targets were calculated may not materialise.

Disclaimer: This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell units in the Fund. Investment involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance or returns. The value of investments and the income from them can fluctuate and is not guaranteed. Rates of exchange may cause the value of investments to go up or down. Investors may not get back the amount they invest. The Fund may use or invest in financial derivatives. BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) is an open-ended investment company established in Luxembourg which is available for sale in certain jurisdictions only. BGF is not available for sale in the U.S. or to U.S. persons. Product information concerning BGF should not be published in the U.S. BGF has appointed BlackRock (Singapore) Limited (co registration number: 200010143N) as its Singapore representative and agent for service of process. Subscriptions in BGF are valid only if made on the basis of the current Prospectus and the Product Highlights Sheet available on our website www.blackrock.com/sg and you must read these documents before you invest. Investors may wish to seek advice from a financial adviser before purchasing units of the Fund. In the event that he chooses not to seek advice from a financial adviser, he should consider carefully whether the Fund in question is suitable for him. © 2019 BlackRock, Inc., All Rights Reserved.