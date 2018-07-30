Bond over good food at Kam's Roast

Spend time with family and friends while dining on a delightful and delectable spread of juicy meat with a set meal for 10 at Kam’s Roast. A spin-off of the popular Hong Kong restaurant, Kam’s Roast is its first overseas outlet which just opened its doors to the public close to two years ago at Pacific Plaza along Scotts Road.

Suitable for family or corporate gatherings, the 10-seater VIP room at Kam’s Roast is definitely one to let you bond with your loved ones, colleagues or friends over good food in a cosy and spacious setting. Kam’s Roast’s flagship outlet in Hong Kong is a renowned one Michelin Star Restaurant which was awarded the Michelin Star by Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau within only 4 months of its opening in 2015, and thereafter in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The same quality and standard of Cantonese Roast is maintained in Singapore. Pipa Duck is one of the signature dishes and the dish showcases the full flavour of the duck, its crispy skin, as well as its succulent meat and enticing texture. Another must-try is the Toro Char Siu.

Made with premium pork belly, it is seasoned with Kam family’s award-winning marinade. The slab of meat is barbequed and boasts a melt-in-your-mouth texture and just the right amount of char for that smoky flavour. Each slice of char siu has the perfect balance of lean meat and fat, with the burnt bits adding a delightful crunch. A nice cap-off to a flavourful meal at Kam’s Roast is the Red Beans Soup with Aged Chen Pi (aged orange peel).

A traditional Hong Kong dessert, the slightly sweet nutritious dessert is made with top-grade red beans and sprinkled

with Chen Pi that has been aged for 12 years. Brimming with vitamin C, the Chen Pi adds a zesty yet refreshing finish to the meal.

Enjoy these premium dishes as part of the Prospers Menu for 10 people. Other dishes on the menu include Whole Soya Chicken, Crispy Roast Pork, Marinated Cuttlefish, Mixed Cured Meat Sausages, Poached Hong Kong Kai Lan and Braised Noodle with Ginger and Onion.

AS A TREAT FOR ST READERS, KAM’S ROAST IS OFFERING A SPECIAL PRICE OF $268++ FOR EACH SET OF THE PROSPERS MENU (U.P. $338++).

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

1) Offer is valid for dine-in only At Kam’s Roast Singapore.

2) Offer is valid from 29 July 2018 To 31 August 2018

3) Two (2) days advance reservation needed. Reservation no: 68367788

4) Offer is available daily, including weekends and public holidays.

5) Offer is not valid in conjunction with other promotions, discounts, or vouchers.

6) The set menu applies to amount before 10% service charge and 7% GST.

7) The company reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice.