Balancing work, motherhood and a business – A day in the life of #GirlBoss Maddy Barber with the Samsung Family Hub

For Kiss92 DJ Maddy Barber, everyday is a juggling act between her job, duties as a mother, and running her own jewelry business. To save her some precious time, SPH introduces her to Samsung’s Family Hub fridge to test if this revolutionary kitchen appliance can really be the centre of a busy work week. The following diary is a logbook of how the day went.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.