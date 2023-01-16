From automation to artificial intelligence: How 5G can help businesses to improve productivity, efficiency and agility

The last three industrial revolutions over the past 400 years have transformed the world through technologies such as the steam engine, mass production assembly lines, the computer, and the internet – shaping how we live, play, work and how businesses are run. These technologies have proven to be game-changers for businesses, helping them create better products and services, increase production and reduce costs.

Industry 4.0, also known as the fourth industrial revolution, brings the next generation of new technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and artificial intelligence, to businesses, helping them become even more resilient, efficient, and sustainable.

Many of these technologies are powered by 5G, and other wireless and wired high-performance networks. Together, they can help businesses operate more efficiently, helping industries to bring products to consumers faster and at lower cost.

According to a study done by Nokia’s Bell Labs Consulting, businesses that shifted to 5G technology saw safety, productivity, and efficiency improve elevenfold for companies in manufacturing, ninefold for logistics, and sixfold for agriculture.

Among the solutions that have the biggest impact on both enterprises and consumers is digital twin technology. A precursor to the Industrial Metaverse, digital twins are real-time digital representations of products or processes that take the place of actual physical prototypes, or physical modelling used in manufacturing and other industries. With digital twin technology, businesses no longer need to reconfigure machines to make test models or spend cycle after cycle iterating process improvements in the “real world” – saving time, cost, and risk. This helps businesses bring goods to market faster and implement operational improvements faster than before.

“By leveraging these kinds of innovative Industry 4.0 solutions, organisations can significantly reduce the downtime of machines, increase their production output, reduce time to market, relieve their workforce of mundane tasks, and generally boost the efficiency of their operations – all of which positively contribute to a company’s bottom line,” says Mr Stuart Hendry, head of Government and Enterprise Sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan, Nokia.

“The impact of Industry 4.0 has been proven time and time again, and enterprises should start their digitalisation journey now, both to remain competitive in the market and to ensure business continuity in times of great uncertainty,” he adds.