Attend The Asian Masters cooking demonstration

The Asian Masters cooking demonstration will be held on the 2nd March 2019, Saturday.

Location: ToTT @ Century Square; 2 Tampines Central 5, #02-14, Singapore 529509



There will be 2 cooking demonstration sessions to choose from and each session will last for an hour.



At 12pm, Chef Leong from Jade, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore will be cooking up two dishes:

1) Sauteed Sliced Baramundi with salted Clam

2) Stir Fried Kale in XO Chili Sauce

As head of the modern Chinese restaurant’s culinary team, Chef Leong oversees all aspects of the kitchen, from culinary direction to operations management and training, as well as handling wedding banquets at the luxury hotel. The renowned restaurant, which reopened under the hotel’s management in January 2008, features a brand new menu of Chef Leong’s signature dishes of traditional flavours with modern presentations.

Through the years, Chef Leong has acquired extensive experience at a number of Chinese dining establishments, focusing on Cantonese specialities and the cuisines of Beijing, Shanghai, Teochew and Szechuan.

At 4pm, Chef Violet Oon from Violet Oon Singapore will be cooking up two dishes:

1) Kuhlbarra Barramundi Assam Gulai

2) Salt Fish Fried Rice with Toscano Kale on a bed of Lalique Lettuce

One of Singapore’s leading food gurus, Violet Oon, 66, is considered a leading authority on Asian cuisine and her own speciality is the Nonya cuisine of Singapore. Her reputation as a chef and food specialist spans the international arena and she often represents Singapore as a food Ambassador abroad.

The culinary team at Violet Oon Singapore boasts of 2 SHATEC graduates – one of them heads the catering team in the kitchen and our other SHATEC alumni is our Corporate Chef.

