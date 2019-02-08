All Rise for the long awaited British Boyband BLUE Live In Singapore!

All Rise! At long last, UK’s Best Selling act Blue – consisting Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe – is coming back to our lives! After 8 long years, Blue is set to perform their anticipated full concert in Singapore on 2nd March 2019 (Saturday), 8 PM at Zepp@BIGBOX Singapore!

The popular band is known for several iconic hits like “All Rise”, “One Love”, “Guilty”, “Fly By”, “U Make Me Wanna”, “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word”, “If You Come Back”, “Too Close”, “Breathe Easy”, “Best In Me” and many more.

One of the most popular British bands in the 2000s, Blue was the choice of collaborations with legends like Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and even Chinese pop star Elva Hsiao.

For one night only, join Blue in this long-awaited memorable night of pumping hits and emotional ballads from the best times of our lives!

