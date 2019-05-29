A Taste Of Nostalgia

Borne of the famous curry puff chain Old Chang Kee, Curry Times honors its roots by serving authentic homemade curry dishes set in a nostalgic décor.

Curry Times’s signature curry is masterfully prepared and is filled with fresh succulent chicken, with curry gravy simmered to perfection. Enjoy the curry in a variety of ways; Curry Fish Head, Curry Chicken Ramen, Dry Curry or pair the Signature Curry Chicken with rice, bread, noodles or Prata.

With no coconut milk used in the curries, they are certainly lighter and healthier!

Curry Times is now extending a special deal to SPH subscribers. With every main course purchased, subscribers are entitled to a complimentary cup of Coffee Chendol worth $4. To redeem, simply present the e-card in the SPH Rewards app and enjoy your free dessert.

Terms and conditions apply. The voucher is valid until 30 Jun 2019. Voucher can be redeemed from Curry Times Novena Square, Changi Airport Terminal 3, Changi Airport Terminal 4, Westgate, and Northpoint City outlets. The voucher must be presented at time of ordering and is valid for dine-in only. The promotion is limited to one voucher per receipt per table. This voucher is not valid with other promotions, vouchers and offers. The management reserves the rights to amend the terms and conditions without prior notice.