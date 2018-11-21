A Spectacular Christmas calls for COLLIN’S®

This Yuletide season, share the joy and love with your family and friends by calling for COLLIN’S®. The seven-year-old brand founded by Chef Collin Ho seeks to bring premium Western cuisine to the masses at affordable prices, and their festive Take-Home Gourmet Treats will add that magic touch to your celebrations without burning a hole in your pocket.

With all-time savoury favourites such as the juicy and succulent Christmas Turkey with Mushroom Stuffng & Cranberry Sauce, Good Ol’ Shepherd’s Pie with Ground Beef topped with buttery mashed potatoes, and perfect golden brown Traditional Honey Glazed Ham with Pineapple Sauce, you get to skip the queues and enjoy yummilicious Christmas delicacies from the comfort of your own home.

Hosting a large group? Make it a feast to remember by adding other irresistible delights – like the tender and melt-in-your-mouth Hickory Barbecue Pork Ribs and the Classic Herb-Marinated Roast Chicken with Chicken Gravy – to the mix. If you just can’t decide, go for one of four COLLIN’S® Christmas Combos (refer to price list) that come complete with a $20 gift certificate – the perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones.

SPH Rewards members get an additional $10 return voucher with the purchase of any Christmas Combo. Simply flash your e-membership card in your SPH Rewards App upon collection of your order to collect the voucher.

Of course, no Christmas meal would be complete without log cakes: choose from the sinful Chocolate Banana Log Cake made with 64% Tainori dark chocolate and Banana Confit, and the Smith Apple and Coconut Log Cake, a perfect mix of tangy Granny Smith Apple Confit, Apple Crumble and Coconut Mousse.

All you have to do this Christmas is place your order between 15 November and 20 December online at www.collins.sg or with one of COLLIN’S® 22 outlets island-wide, and self-collect from 15 November to 31 December (by 3pm). Prefer the dine-in experience? Fret not, COLLIN’S® friendly staff and its Christmas three-course Set Menu will get you in the festive mood too.

Start your meal with the Santa Prosciutto Garden Salad; choose from two mouth-watering mains: Christmas Char-Grilled Chicken Chop layered with Honey Baked Ham, Pan Seared Foie Gras with Berries Sauce or Christmas King Salmon with Seafood Ragu, and raise a toast to Santa with the Santa Clausmopolitan drink.

CHRISTMAS COMBOS

Combo A:

$208 Christmas Turkey with Mushroom Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce (5.5kg*)

Traditional Honey Glazed Ham with Pineapple Sauce (1kg*)

Hickory Barbecue Sauce Pork Ribs (1kg*)

Good Ol’ Shepherd’s Pie with Ground Beef

Combo B:

$178 Christmas Turkey with Mushroom Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce (5.5kg*)

Traditional Honey Glazed Ham with Pineapple Sauce (1kg*)

Hickory Barbecue Sauce Pork Ribs (1kg*)

Roasted Sautéed Potatoes (2kg*)

$20/- Collins Gift Voucher#

Combo C:

$128 Classic Herb-Marinated Roast Chicken with Chicken Gravy (2.2kg*)

Traditional Honey Glazed Ham with Pineapple Sauce (1kg*)

Hickory Barbecue Sauce Pork Ribs (1kg*)

Good Ol’ Shepherd’s Pie with Ground Beef

(3.5kg*, serves 6-8pax) $20/- Collins Gift Voucher#

Combo D:

$98 Classic Herb-Marinated Roast Chicken with Chicken Gravy (2.2kg*)

Traditional Honey Glazed Ham with Pineapple Sauce (1kg*)

Hickory Barbecue Sauce Pork Ribs (1kg*)

Roasted Sautéed Potatoes (2kg*)

$20/- Collins Gifts Voucher#

* Weight of roast items are pre-roasted and subjected to change after cooking. **SPH Rewards members must present their e-membership card in the SPH Rewards app upon collection to receive the $10 return voucher. For complimentary delivery (orders of $300 and above in a single receipt), please inform that you are an SPH Rewards member when placing your order and flash your e-membership card upon receipt. # Multiple gift vouchers can be used in one transaction. Other terms & conditions apply.