A Sea-riously fabulous 'harvest of the sea' buffet feast

Seafood lovers rejoice! Concorde Hotel is inviting you to join in its 10th Anniversary celebrations by feasting on crabs, fresh oysters, tasty scallops and other fresh ocean catches at Spices Cafe.

Be spoilt for choice with the signature Harvest of the Sea Buffet Dinner with unlimited ala-carte servings of four different crab dishes (steamed, chilli, black pepper and salted egg), a live station offering pasta dishes as well as live prawns in tom yum or herbal broth, and authentic Peranakan desserts. All paying diners can also look forward to a single serving of 200gms lobster with choice of cooking style – Cheese, Mentaiko or Baked with mushroom sauce.

With the hotel located along Orchard Road, conveniently within walking distance of Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut MRT stations, a seafood feast at the elegant, colonial setting of Spices Cafe is the perfect way to end an indulgent day of shopping.

Concorde Hotel is making the anniversary deal even more fantastic - from 1 to 31 October, all SPH Rewards Members will enjoy a complimentary serving of braised baby abalone with broccoli & mushroom worth $28++.

Simply quote ‘SPH Rewards’ when you email spices.chs@concorde.net or call 67350393 to make your reservations. The Harvest of the Sea Buffet Dinner is served daily from 6.30 pm to 10 pm. Adults pay $55++ on Mondays to Thursday and $60++ on Fridays to Sundays, Eve of Public Holidays and Public Holidays. Children and senior citizens enjoy a special rate of $24++ and $35++ respectively throughout the year.

As part of the celebrations, diners also stand a chance to win a One-night Weekend Staycation for two worth $638++ in its Premier Club Room, inclusive of breakfast and premier lounge benefits.

Terms and conditions for the lucky draw: • One entry per receipt, for the period of 1 to 31 October 2018 • Diners must sign up for the hotel’s e-newsletter online to qualify and may also request for a sign-up form at the restaurant • Only reservations made directly with Spices Café via email or phone will qualify. • The draw will be conducted on 1 November 2018 and the winner will be notified by email • Not valid with any other discounts and promotions.