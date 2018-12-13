A local twist with Elsie's kitchen festive feast

With the festive season fast approaching, it is never too early to start planning the parties and get-togethers. And at the very heart of these annual celebrations with family and friends is the Christmas feast. Hiring a caterer would be a fuss-free way of feeding large numbers of guests and it also leaves the hosts with more time and energy to focus on entertaining.

Elsie’s Kitchen is an apt choice if one is expecting a large group and would like to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences. This established food and beverage company, which has 64 years of catering experience under its

belt, has come up with a range of six delectable buffet-style Christmas menus that can serve between a minimum of 15 and 40 people. They consist of courses one would expect at Christmas but with an Asian or local twist.

For example, First Noel, which is a ten-course feast that caters to at least 40 people ($17.50 per person excluding

GST), features either a roast turkey that is marinated in teriyaki sauce and serve with pink ginger gravy or gula melaka and pineapple-glazed ham among other dishes.

For a smaller group of say 15 people, you can opt for Mini Yule Tide Feast ($25.80 per person excluding GST), a ten-course feast that offers such mouth-watering delights like roasted Chicken Thighs with Wasabi-Rock Sugar Glaze and Malty Milo Log Cake for dessert.

There are four other menus – Joyful Reunion, Merry Gathering, Mistletoe Magic and Mini Silver Bells – each of which offer different courses. Elsie’s Kitchen also offers some of the items on an a la carte basis so that you can add on to the feast as you see fit.

To view all the menus and their corresponding prices, visit the official website www.elsiekitchen.com.sg. Indulge in the

tantalising feast this Christmas – From now till 18 December 2018, enjoy $2 off per person for all six Christmas menus!

Date of the event must fall before or on the promotion end date. To order, please call 6288 4457 or email sales@elsiekitchen.com.sg.