A Complete Gourmet Meal with Real Meat in 90 Seconds!

Need a quick fix to beat the office lunch crowds? Or perhaps a meal to satisfy the midnight cravings? Rice lovers rejoice – for in just 90 seconds you can now sit down to your favourite Chicken Claypot Rice or Soya Sauce Chicken Rice! With generous chunks of real meat cooked to tender and juicy perfection, Prima Taste’s Ready Meals bring you a complete gourmet meal of Singapore’s favourite dishes.

Prima Taste’s Ready Meals can be stored without refrigeration for a convenient ready-to-eat meal anytime, anywhere. Made with low GI basmati rice and available in 7 delicious flavours! Priced at just $4.90 (RSP $6.50), Prima Taste's Ready Meals are now available at major supermarkets islandwide.

25 SPH subscribers stand a chance to win Prima Taste Ready Meal hampers worth $39 each. Simply look for this giveaway in the “Rewards” section of the SPH Rewards app and click on the “Join” button to answer a simple question: “How long does it take to prepare Prima Taste Ready Meals?”

Contest ends 18 Aug 2019. Winners will be notified by email. Terms and conditions apply.

