90-minute workshop to achieve 'Mochi' skin and 'Glassy' looks

With such extensive skincare industries and examplary beauty standards, it is no wonder that the world turns to Japanese and Korean beauty trends. But to harness the knowledge from the innumerable practices, products and recommendations can be daunting.

Therefore, as a guide towards attaining flawless skin that is epitomised by the Japanese and Koreans, Face Shower Bar by IRÉN is organising a 90-minute workshop to teach participants to achieve the latest J-Mochi and K-Glassy skin looks.

The workshop will be conducted by a trained professional with over 20 years of experience working with established beauty brands. The workshop offers a holistic approach to overall skin well-being and beauty by covering several topics from understanding Japanese lifestyle, their dieting and customising your skincare to achieve the 'mochi' skin to the simple yet effective make -up and beauty hacks to achieve the glassy looks.

During this hands-on workshop, participants can also get a complimentary skin analysis to better understand their specific skin conditions, a five-minute DIY mask treatment and refreshments, and a free make-up session. You'll also receive a 30-minute facial treatment worth $90 each.

Here are the details:

Dates: 27 Oct, 3 Nov, 10 Nov, 24 Nov 2018

Time: Session 1 (2 – 3.30pm) • Session 2 (5 – 6.30pm)

Venue: Face Shower Bar at One Raes Link, B1-17A, Citylink Mall Singapore. (The closest MRT station is Esplanade)

Registration begins at 1.30pm for the first session and 4.30pm for the second session. A maximum of 10 participants per session.

SPH SUBSCRIBERS CAN ENJOY AN EXCLUSIVE RATE FOR THIS WORKSHOP. FOR $49, A SUBSCRIBER CAN BRING ALONG ONE MORE PERSON TO ENJOY THE WORKSHOP AND RECEIVE A 30-MINUTE FACIAL TREATMENT WORTH $90 EACH.

TO SIGN-UP FOR THIS WORKSHOP, PROCEED TO HTTPS://WWW.GEVME.COM/FACESHOWERBAR