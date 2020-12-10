4-ward looking

When BMW first introduced the 4 Series, it proved to be a runaway hit with some 800,000 cars delivered worldwide to discerning owners between Oct 2013 and Aug this year.

This demand was driven by the fact that the 4 Series was everything everyone loved about the hugely popular 3 Series sedan, but with greater athleticism and panache.

Quibbles about sibling similarities have also been put to rest in the all-new 4 Series Coupe. Like the other models in the BMW line-up, such as the 1 Series and 7 Series, THE 4 has since come into its own.

In particular, its sporty heritage – drawing on the legacy of classics such as the BMW 3.0 CSi and BMW 328 Coupe – makes this car one of the most self-confident and progressive cars in the current BMW selection.

“The all-new BMW 4 Series is the essence of a pure BMW sports coupe. This generation will show a complete differentiation from the current 3 Series, as we believe our cars have individual characters, just as our customers do,” shares Mr Christopher Wehner, the Managing Director of BMW Group Asia, who was personally involved in the development of the all-new 4 Series Coupe prior to his current role.

Elegance, in motion

A lot rides on first impressions and the extroverted nature of the all-new 4 Series Coupe is unmissable with the distinctive vertical kidney grille. A lowered stance, wide front and rear tracks, and the gorgeous sloping roofline further augment its sporty nature.

“The iconic vertical kidney grille is the centre of power for the car and it also makes a clear statement on the road. Besides being full of character, it’s also the most intelligent kidney grille BMW has ever produced, with air flap control, sensors and integrated cameras,” highlights Mr Wehner.

Besides marking new design milestones, the all-new 4 Series Coupe, built longer and wider than its predecessor, also makes its presence felt on the road. Accentuating the car’s suave charm is a pair of double U-shaped slim LED headlights, while its taut chiselled form, with muscular shoulders, sleek flowing roofline and racy rear end, is a guaranteed head-turner.



​Experience sheer driving pleasure with the new BMW 4 Series Coupe. PHOTO: BMW Singapore​



Two variants are presently available in Singapore – the 420i Coupe M Sport and 430i Coupe with BMW’s first-ever M Sport Pro package.

Making its world debut, the exclusive M Sport Pro package elevates the experience with assertive enhancements. Beyond the set of large 19-inch wheels, sporty rear spoiler and blacked out accents that are the first hints of the M Sport Pro package, owners and front passengers will get to sit snug in M Sport seats (inspired by the racy high performance M4), as they tap new levels of driving pleasure with a heads-up display and ‘Sprint’ mode, as well as exceptional agility with BMW’s Adaptive M Sport suspension and brakes.

Luxury within

The exclusivity of the all-new 4 Series Coupe extends into the interior cabin with fine Vernasca upholstered leather seats (in the 430i) highlighting an extra touch of class over its predecessor. A sports leather steering wheel adds a further touch of class in an ambience that already oozes comfort and luxury.



Be cocooned in luxury and refinement. PHOTO: BMW Singapore



The owner is always in the driving seat and high-gloss aluminium finish throughout the interior cabin adds finesse to a driver-oriented cockpit that features a large 12.3-inch digital dashboard that can be configured to show all a driver wants to know about the journey such as precise route directions.

This driver-focused experience is complemented by a wide 10.25-inch infotainment display with BMW’s latest Operating System 7.0 on the centre console. A highlight is wireless smartphone integration through Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

There is even the possibility of using the phone as a digital key, with the BMW Connected mobile app.

While the owner may live life in the fast lane, the all-new 4 Series Coupe is designed to make each and every drive safe. The car has an integrated Driving Assistant that works tirelessly in the background to support the driver with features such as Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning.

Sheer driving pleasure

In both the 420i M Sport and 430i M Sport Pro variants – putting out 184hp with 300Nm of torque, and 258hp with 400Nm of torque respectively – BMW has enhanced the 2.0-litre turbocharged engines with greater efficiency and performance.

An eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission makes sure that the perfect blend of pace, stamina and excitement is always available on tap.

Expect balance, poise, and agility from the M Sport suspension (in the 420i) or Adaptive M Sport suspension (in the 430i), and revel in the exhilarating pure driving experience that is BMW’s hallmark.

“We believe customers will be drawn to the all-new BMW 4 Series Coupe because of its extroverted design, sporty character and driving dynamics. Whether it’s the sloping roofline, low centre of gravity or highly dynamic chassis, THE 4 is sure to capture everyone’s attention,” says Mr Wehner.

Seeing is believing

You may read all about it, and enjoy the pictures on a screen, but nothing will stimulate as much as experiencing it in the metal.