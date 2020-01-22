10 best things to do in Bangkok and tips to save money

About one million Singaporeans visit Thailand each year — loving that it easily satisfies one’s wanderlust with its glorious sun-kissed beaches, cool hipster cafes and bustling markets and malls. And, with Bangkok being a short flight away, many will be jetting off for a long Chinese New Year weekend jaunt in the City of Angels.

But with some smart pre-planning, you could save yourself some money. Before you fly off, download the Singtel Dash app. Activate your account, top up some cash and you’re set. It allows you to travel cashless — so you don’t have to worry about having to rush off to a money changer to get your Thai baht, or be stuck with foreign currency when you return.

Furthermore, with this mobile all-in-one-wallet, you’ll be able to get on the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) skytrains for free*. Forget about having to dig for coins and change. All you need is to find the ticket machine at the station, select your destination, and tap on Thai QR. Then use your Singtel Dash app to scan, and you’ll get your ticket for free. It’s as easy as that!

And that’s not all. When you use your Singtel Dash app to make your cashless payments, you’ll actually be getting money back from the things you enjoy doing most on your holiday. Look out for shops, eateries, spas — there are over 1.6 million participating stores in Thailand — that display the VIA, KBANK or Thai QR logo. Besides getting a 5% cashback* on your purchases, you’ll also be benefitting from the attractive foreign exchange rate when you pay with Singtel Dash.

So easy to use

As you explore the nooks and crannies of Bangkok this CNY, don’t forget to pay with Singtel Dash as you get around on the BTS and enjoy FREE rides! Be sure to load up your mobile wallet and you’ll be all set to make secure, cashless payments effortlessly at a wide variety of shops and restaurants through VIA.

Simply look out for the VIA, KBANK or Thai QR logo to pay with Singtel Dash, and show your QR code on your local mobile wallet to pay.

You may already have your own favourite spots like Pratunam Mall and Chatuchak Market, but here are 10 gems to add to your must-visit list:

1. Bangkok’s Chinatown

Although you’re away from home, you’ll still be able to enjoy the festive spirit and usher in the Year of the Rat by joining in the revelry in Bangkok’s Chinatown, where you’ll get a celebration like no other — all whilst fully immersed in Bangkok’s food, sights and culture.

As the home of Bangkok’s Chinese community, Yaowarat Road overflows with eateries and restaurants serving up Chinese favourites with local Thai flair. One such place is HuaplaChongnonsea, widely recognised as one of the best seafood restaurants in Bangkok.

While the menu boasts an impressive range of Thai-style seafood, no dish quite impresses like their humble-yet-comforting signature dish, the fish hotpot. Served piping hot with chunks of fresh succulent fish and seafood, the hotpot’s soup packs in that full, aromatic wok hei flavour. You don’t have to miss that steamboat gathering at home, as friends and family can gather round this pot of goodness.

2. Wat Mangkon Kamalawat



Pray for good fortune and health at Bangkok's biggest Chinese temple. PHOTO: SINGTEL



Start your day with a visit to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, Bangkok’s biggest Chinese temple. The magnificently ornate building is the go-to place for devotees praying for good fortune and health on the first few days of the Chinese New Year, and you’ll also get a rare glimpse into the Thais’ observance of this traditional Chinese festival.

3. Lhong 1919

After seeking blessings for the year, take a stroll across the Chao Phraya River to visit Lhong 1919, a former Chinese trading house where you’ll get a fascinating look into Chinese culture. This restored 19th Century Chinese mansion is now home to a number of shops and restaurants, but it also retains some of the original murals and architecture of the early 1900s. Popular with locals and tourists, it ticks the boxes for a fun family outing.

4. So Heng Tai



Revel in old world charm and exquisite craftmanship at one of the last few traditional Hokkien Chinese mansions in Bangkok. PHOTO: SINGTEL



As dusk approaches, look for So Heng Tai, a 172-year-old villa also known as one of Chinatown’s best-kept secrets. As one of the last few traditional Hokkien Chinese mansions in Bangkok, it is best experienced just before the sun sets during golden hour, when the rays hit its teakwood at just the right spots, creating a strong sense of nostalgia and old-world charm, as you appreciate the exquisite craftsmanship.

5. King Power Mahanakhon

Whether it be by day or night, one of the spots to rise to in Bangkok is the 78th floor of King Power Mahanakhon. It’s Thailand’s highest observation deck where you can walk onto one of the world’s largest glass trays, at the height of 310 m, and capture a bird’s eye view of the city skyline below, or soak in the sights from the outdoor 360-degree observation deck at 314 m. Those with a fear of heights can choose to chill with drinks at the sexy Mahanakhon Bangkok Skybar on the 76th floor.

6. Sampeng Lane



Shop till you drop at Sampeng Lane, a popular streetside market that is known for its affordable prices and wide variety. PHOTO: Singtel



Running parallel to Yaowarat Road is Sampeng Lane, a narrow alleyway famed for its cheap market. While it used to be home to opium dens and brothels in the past, it is now a bustling marketplace selling everything from household wares to toys, jewellery and vintage clothes. The morning is the best time to drop by as it’ll be cooler and more comfortable walking down this narrow alleyway.

7. Big C

Perfect for stocking up on local Thai snacks (the office will be waiting) or instant noodles for supper, this supermarket is a fave pit stop before Singaporeans take their flight back. The best outlet will be the Big C Supercenter on Ratchadamri Road, near Chit Lom BTS, and the store is open from 9am to 2 am. Lots of chips, nuts, fruits to buy in bulk. Tip: Bring your own masking tape for packing up your buys.

8. Naraya



Impress your girlfriends with stylish yet affordable souvenirs from Naraya. PHOTO: SINGTEL



This Thai institution opened in 1989 as a fabrics business which has gone on to be a multi-million-dollar company selling its signature products worldwide. Naraya is well known for its affordable range of women’s accessories, pouches and bags. Why not start checking off your Christmas shopping list? You’ll find Naraya stores in malls like Siam Paragon and Central World.

9. After You Dessert Cafe

If you love your desserts, you’ve got to have your dose at After You. This dessert store is popular among Singaporeans who lap up their Japanese-style Shibuya toast and recently ice-shaving desserts. The original café is in Thong Lor, where you’ll find other hipster cafes like Audrey and Mr Jones’ Orphanage. You’ll find outlets in Siam Paragon and Central World too.

10. The Gingerbread House



Soak in the rich culture of a century-old home as you enjoy delectable Thai desserts. PHOTO: SINGTEL



Perfect for your IG feed, this century-old home in the city’s old quarter was given a new lease of life when its owner transformed it to a cafe. You’re able to wander through the two floors furnished with antiques accumulated over generations, and must-orders are the Thai desserts like the black jelly served with Thai tea ice-cream and bua loi rice balls topped with pandan-flavoured ice cream. Gingerbread House is located on Soi Lang Bot Phram, near the Giant Swing, in the Phra Nakhon district.

*Terms & conditions apply.

Brought to you by Singtel Dash