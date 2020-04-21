For the first time, The Straits Times and market research firm Statista present the 150 most attractive employers in Singapore for companies with at least 200 employees here. The ranking is based on an extensive survey of more than 8,000 employees and covers 25 industry sectors.
PUBLISHED: APRIL 21, 2020
The score is based on two main elements: To assess the internal evaluations, employees were asked to indicate their willingness to recommend their own employer on a scale of 0 to 10 (0: wouldn’t recommend my employer under any circumstances, 10: would definitely recommend my employer). To assess the external evaluations, employees could indicate whether they would recommend other employers within their industry (rating options: “would recommend”, “wouldn’t recommend”, “no opinion”). The internal evaluations received a higher weight than the external evaluations. The overall score calculated by that can range from 0 to 10, with 10 as the best grade.