Workers' guide to Budget 2022

In the hustle and bustle of everyday Singapore, some will complain about the increasingly hotter days not knowing that the impacts are much direr as compared to the past. As everyone goes about their lives, the sea level is slowly rising while flash floods are becoming commonplace, among others.

Through a camera lens, The Straits Times’ photojournalists Mark Cheong and Lim Yaohui have catalogued these impacts in Singapore and around the world. Together with climate change editor David Fogarty, they discuss how Singapore is handling this growing climate crisis.

The marks of climate change

As on-the-go photojournalists, Mark and Yaohui are familiar with the worsening environmental conditions in Singapore. They have captured the varied ways Singaporeans are dealing with the beating sun and unrelenting rains – from arming themselves with a fan and umbrella to waddling in knee-high floods. However, people are not the only ones affected.

Singapore’s environment, whether man-made or natural, is struggling as well. During rainy days, its canals and drains often become overfilled. Sunny days do not fare any better. Last year, Singapore experienced the second driest February which affects the local ponds and flora.

Of course, Singapore is not the only country facing such challenges. In Cape Town, South Africa, Yaohui experienced a historic drought in the country. Signs are seen everywhere urging conservation of water. With every citizen being limited to 50 litres per day, endless queues withstood the heat to collect extra water.

Meanwhile, Mark saw how the freezing Arctic was not spared either. Melting permafrost made the ground unsuitable for buildings and landslides were more frequent. Polar bears progressively move inland, into human areas.

Turning the tides

There are ways to combat them. A myriad of climate solutions has since been created, some of which can be seen in Singapore.

In 2021, Singapore unveiled one of the largest inland floating solar farms at Tengah Reservoir. Covering over 45 hectares, the farm can generate enough power for 16,000 flats while cutting down carbon emissions. Infrastructure, like caissons used in land reclamation and drainage systems, is built with increased sea levels and rainfall in mind.

In terms of nature-enhancing solutions, polytechnic students and other volunteers sought to plant more mangroves, which are great absorbers of carbon dioxide. Seawalls and geobags are used to help with sand erosion from higher tides.

Although these are national efforts, we, as individuals, can also aid in the fight. Mark said: “Hopefully, in these images, you can see the beauty of Singapore and what we already have. But, you also see the impact of climate change on us… I really don’t think we should take it for granted. What I can say is, do what you can and what is affordable and feasible but, at least, do something.”

His view is echoed by Yaohui, who said: "Even though we aren’t big companies, who can build solar farms and all the energy-saving features that you do in offices, we can take little steps, like saving water, teaching our kids, and doing some gardening at home."

