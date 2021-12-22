Where can I learn about early Christmas celebrations in Singapore?

Christmas in Singapore has involved an extravagant display of lights and decorations since over 30 years ago.

This coming yuletide season, the National Archives of Singapore’s (NAS) Blast from the Past collection lets you relive the sights and sounds of early Christmas celebrations in Singapore through audio-visual recordings, oral history interviews and photographs.

From dazzling lights to scrumptious festive food and a grand celebration within a Portuguese church, this trip down memory lane will not just warm your heart but also open your eyes.

Stunning light-ups (Audio-visual Recordings)