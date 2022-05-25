What was the Curiocity showcase about?

The inaugural showcase aimed to encourage Singaporeans to explore the nation’s past through active participation and interaction with NLB's collection of resources and partnerships with local organisations.

The initiative promoted the art of storytelling and was centred around a website that offered programmes and seasonal activities, which includes treasure hunts and installation showcases.

Curiocity: Places & Perspectives presented a main showcase at the Level 1 Plaza at National Library Building, titled Encore in the City. This experiential showcase, which ran from January 3 to February 3 this year, took visitors through colourful nooks and crannies to uncover six old icons of Singapore's entertainment landscape in the Bras Basah Bugis Precinct and the Civic District.

In conjunction with the Light to Night Festival which began on January 14, NLB and other few partners collaborated with National Gallery Singapore (NGS) to feature a host of innovative digital and on-site art programmes. The light installations could also be seen at Level 1 Plaza at National Library Building, as well as Satellite Displays at three locations in the Civic District: The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum and Esplanade Park.

In case you missed it, here are photos of light installations taken at the NL Building and Civic District: