What was the Curiocity showcase about?

The inaugural showcase aimed to encourage Singaporeans to explore the nation’s past through active participation and interaction with NLB's collection of resources and partnerships with local organisations.
The initiative promoted the art of storytelling and was centred around a website that offered programmes and seasonal activities, which includes treasure hunts and installation showcases.
Curiocity: Places & Perspectives presented a main showcase at the Level 1 Plaza at National Library Building, titled Encore in the City. This experiential showcase, which ran from January 3 to February 3 this year, took visitors through colourful nooks and crannies to uncover six old icons of Singapore's entertainment landscape in the Bras Basah Bugis Precinct and the Civic District.
In conjunction with the Light to Night Festival which began on January 14, NLB and other few partners collaborated with National Gallery Singapore (NGS) to feature a host of innovative digital and on-site art programmes. The light installations could also be seen at Level 1 Plaza at National Library Building, as well as Satellite Displays at three locations in the Civic District: The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum and Esplanade Park.
In case you missed it, here are photos of light installations taken at the NL Building and Civic District:
Why was the Curiocity showcase introduced?
Curiocity stem from NLB’s Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 (LAB25), and contributes to NLB’s role as a Collector and Storyteller to shape an understanding and appreciation of Singapore’s heritage and identity.
The Curiocity light installations which were also a part of the Singapore Art Week event led by NGS, were held at leisure and entertainment places in downtown Singapore. By doing so, visitors could discover fascinating vignettes of history hidden in plain sight.
"With this showcase, we want to celebrate the rich history and culture of Singapore, as well as to make the vast collection of historical content from the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore more accessible than ever to the public. We hope that this can spark Singaporeans' curiosity in exploring our country through different perspectives," said Ms Alicia Yeo, Director, National Library.
NLB's Curiocity Treasure Hunt: All you need to know
From a humble fishing village to a bustling metropolis, Singapore’s transformation into a first-world country tells a compelling story. The Curiocity Treasure Hunt which was organised by NLB encouraged a better understanding of the country’s rich heritage and history.
As a key part of the Curiocity initiative where patrons were invited to discover the fascinating history of Singapore through lesser-known stories, this was just the first of many upcoming initiatives as part of our Singapore Storytellers role – a key pillar of our Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 (LAB25).
A thrilling adventure awaits
The interactive Curiocity Treasure Hunt guided participants on an enriching journey across both old and new districts in Singapore, namely Kampong Glam, Yishun and Punggol. Curiocity aimed to inspire greater appreciation of Singapore identity and heritage by eliciting a sense of curiosity and wonder of the country's hidden stories.
Anyone with a love for reading or an interest in Singapore’s heritage and culture would enjoy the Curiocity Treasure Hunt. To participate, you could simply borrow physical or electronic books to earn points and redeem clues through the NLB Mobile app. By deep diving into Curiocity story maps, articles, photos and videos, you could win up to $1,000 worth of vouchers.
The Details
The Curiocity Treasure Hunt took place from January to April this year, with separate slots allocated to each district. Kampong Glam’s treasure hunt ran from January 24 to February 13; Yishun’s was from February 21 to March 13; and Punggol’s was held from March 21 to April 10. More information about the installations and programmes could also be found at https://curiocity.nlb.gov.sg/.