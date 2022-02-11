What programmes and volunteering opportunities can patrons look forward to at the recently reopened Choa Chu Kang Public Library?

With the reopening of Choa Chu Kang Public Library, we are excited to welcome patrons back with a wealth of eco-themed programmes. Look out for the revamped interior, which blends greenery with technology to amplify the library’s theme of Reconnecting with Nature as a part of environmental awareness and interest in sustainable living. Here are some new interesting features you will see during the visit!

The library offers many new eco-themed programmes and marquee events. These aim to raise awareness of environmental issues and inspire everyone to adopt sustainable lifestyles. The examples include:

Co-creating green ideas

Starting mid February 2022, patrons can look forward to indulging in some problem-solving fun at the inaugural Great Make-Over Project. The annual 6-weeks event sponsored by CapitaLand Hope Foundation aims to bring the community together to reimagine and reinvent spaces by co-designing solutions that promote sustainable living. A panel of experts from green organisations will be there to advise participants as they devise prototype solutions to sustainability challenges that they care about. Look out for selected ideas from the participants displayed at the showcase!

Catering for the young

Children and teens are treated to storytelling sessions, talks and hands-on workshops as an introduction to sustainability and nature. This serves to nurture their appreciation for nature and wildlife from an early age. Older children, tweens and teens can also utilise various nooks and zones to play tabletop games, as well as to study or work on school projects with their friends.

Volunteering programmes

For those looking to offer their time or expertise in our slew of new sustainability-themed programmes, we are constantly on the lookout for volunteers who are keen on contributing to new initiatives such as the home farming series. Through this series, we had NLB volunteers and urban garden enthusiasts who shared urban gardening tips while having some hands-on activities and interactive discussions. We are also keen to explore more of such collaborations with volunteers which include managing volunteer-run spaces, book displays and acting as library guides. More information on volunteering programmes can be found at www.nlb.gov.sg/volunteers.

Find out other exciting programmes at Choa Chu Kang Public Library here.