NLB's past and ongoing exhibitions

The first of its kind in Singapore, Mapping the World: Perspectives from Asian Cartography presented a precious trove of rare Asian, European and American cartographic artefacts spanning eras, cultures and traditions. Running from December 11, 2021 to May 8, 2022, the exhibition, organised together with the Embassy of France in Singapore, showcased more than 60 historical maps carefully picked from various prestigious local and international institutions. Through the lens of these historical treasures, visitors could experience how civilisations viewed themselves – and the world around them.

Cloth Painting of the Pilgrimage Centre of Shatrunjaya

A 19th-century pata, a symbolic cloth painting, of the religious pilgrimage centre of Shatrunjaya, India. Those who were unable to visit holy sites embarked on mental pilgrimages (bhava-yatra) instead by imagining being at the sites depicted in patas.