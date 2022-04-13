Lessons from Tokyo 2020

Top American gymnast Simone Biles might not have clinched a gold medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics. But by most accounts, she was a clear winner, a courageous mental health champion who swung the world’s attention from winning to well-being.

By choosing to pull out of most of her events to focus on "getting myself right", Biles, 24, turned the spotlight on an issue often swept under the rug – athletes' mental health.

Social media has resulted in many sportsmen feeling pressured. Those who miss gold medals or podium finishes often end up as targets of online vitriol even as they grapple with their own disappointment. For example, swimmer Joseph Schooling who became the first to win the Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, took some heat after he failed to qualify for the semi-finals in Tokyo.

The importance of mental health emphasised by the national sailors, Cecilia Low and Kimberly Lim, proves that this can unexpectedly deteriorate, especially if one is not constantly mindful and aware. Cecilia Low and Kimberly Lim are Singapore's first sailors to qualify for a medal race at the Olympics, and finished 10th in the 49erFX class in Tokyo.

"Awareness is the most important thing", said Kimberly, 25. "We always talk about physical health like injuries and rehabilitation, but there's so little spoken about mental health and that's one of the biggest components in sport and in your life."

The sailors were speaking at an askST@NLB panel discussion titled Lessons From Tokyo. The virtual event was hosted by The Straits Times' assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent David Lee, who covered the Olympic Games for the newspaper.

The two athletes are well aware of the need for self-care. Cecilia, 30, shared that they have been working with psychologists since they were teenagers to help them tackle challenging aspects of their sporting careers.

They are also grateful for the national athletes who have shed light on the immense challenges of delivering peak performance on the global stage in response to hate comments on social media directed at Schooling.

Kimberly hopes that people can better understand the future expectations of success and failure in sport, as a part of growing processes and succeeding in the future.

"He made the whole country proud and helped a lot of athletes have the courage to go after their dreams," said Cecilia as she credited Schooling who inspired a new generation of athletes with his historic gold medal.

