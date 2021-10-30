How to help kids in school: Do activities with them at home

Children tend to have better literacy and numeracy skills when parents are involved in simple learning activities with them at home, a study has found.

For example, researchers have found that a child's proficiency in his mother tongue improves when parents read books in that language to him.

The Singapore Kindergarten Impact Project study was conducted between 2015 and 2017 by research scientist Ng Ee Lynn and her team from the National Institute of Education.

Dr Ng said: "Our findings have shown us that parents' interactions with children at home during the early childhood years really do contribute to their learning and development."

She was speaking to Straits Times senior education correspondent Sandra Davie at an askST@NLB panel discussion, titled "How to help your child in school and life". The virtual talk was shared on ST's Facebook page yesterday.

Dr Ng recommends that parents engage their children in simple games and activities at home to expose them to language and mathematical concepts and inspire their curiosity and eagerness to learn.

One idea is for parents to fill two jars with different levels of water and let their children decide how many marbles should be placed in the jars to cause the water to overflow. She said: "This begins a conversation with the child, where they can think about what they've just done and what they predict would happen to the next jar.

"This is an activity that allows parents to engage in conversations with their children.

"It does not necessarily teach the child a scientific concept, but (it is) just to have fun, and from there, they learn to observe what they see and make a guess of what they think might happen."

Dr Ng said it is important for parents to develop children's reading habit from a young age and introduce them to a range of topics.

She also highlighted the importance of pre-school attendance, saying it allows children to acquire social emotional skills, which will help them when they enter primary school.

"You learn how to learn together, and from those interactions, you learn how to communicate, you learn how to manage your own frustrations or anger when things don't go your way, you learn how to share, negotiate and handle conflict with your friends," added Dr Ng.

