How do I protect myself from cybercrime?

As Mr Koh mentioned, “(Companies) are interested in cooperation, where we can come together to brainstorm with the government… Because, at the end of the day, if you don’t have a good regulatory environment, customers lose their trust in the products, and nobody wants that.”

However, it is a delicate balancing act. Tension is likely to surface as there would be disagreements. As the government is in charge of developing regulations and gets the final say, this may lead to some frustration in the process. Nonetheless, everyone shares the same goal at the end of the day, which is to have effective regulations that encourage facilitative innovations. The tension is thus necessary for free and frank sharing of opinions, said Mr Koh.

“People like to complain that regulations are slow, but I think it’s not a good sign if (the process) is too quick. It suggests that people might be creating regulations in the absence of real-world information or data... We may have an academic understanding of certain issues, but the real world is complicated and different,” he added.

Building a tech ecosystem in Singapore

Singapore is considered a leader in tech regulation as it has strong data protection, cyber security and other related infrastructure in place. But when it comes to newer innovations like AI and industrial internet, Singapore lacks the resources and insights of Asian powerhouses such as Korea and Japan, which boast a deep pool of domestic tech talent and are home to tech giants.

To compensate for this, the government has established organisations such as AI Singapore to grow the country’s AI ecosystem through funding, ideas and more. Working with companies, AI Singapore enables cross-learning between the industry and regulators.

Given the heavy permeation of technology, society also needs to stay abreast of these advancements. “As this trend (tech permeation) continues to develop, people would increasingly want a voice in the world of tech regulation,” said Mr Koh. “This is not necessarily a bad thing… but at the same time, it’s not conducive if we have a lot of loud opinions that are not well researched or informed.”

Education – through programmes such as coding workshops – has ensured that the younger generation is knowledgeable in this area. Although the digital natives are primed to thrive in this tech future, the older generation should not be left behind. As most of us know the difficulty to keep ahead of tech innovations, Mr Koh suggests integrating tech literacy into Singapore’s lifelong learning initiatives and encourages people to read up on the topic on their own to keep up with the times.

Stay Tech Literate with these insightful reads:

1. Dark Territory (2016)

By Fred Kaplan

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/2260553

Chronicling the lesser told history of cyber warfare in the United States over the past five decades, this book exposes the vulnerabilities of societies and the pervasiveness of cyber threats in crippling the real world.

2. Homo Deus (2017)

By Yuval Noah Harari

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/2766543

Questioning what awaits humanity, Homo Deus explores topics like life and death and AI, and dissects their potential impacts to allow reflection. Compelling and thought-provoking, it poses questions such as: How can we protect fragile Earth from our own destructive powers?

3. dIGITAL FOR GOOD (2021)

By Richard Culatta

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/5636918

Focusing on five qualities – Be balanced, Stay informed, Be inclusive, Be engaged and Stay alert – this how-to guide is a must-read for parents raising 21st-century children to be effective digital citizens.

4. Cyber Security and policy (2017)

By Andrew Colarik & Julian Jang-Jaccard

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/3611376

Like fire, the internet is a good servant but a bad master. While it puts knowledge at our fingertips, it is also fertile ground for hackers, scammers and those intent on spreading disinformation. This book empowers readers to better understand cyber security and protect themselves online.

5. Decoding blockchain for business (2020)

By Stijn Van Hijfte

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/5697674

Every industry is on the path to incorporating blockchain in some way, shape or form. Through the author’s insightful eye, business professionals can learn the ins and outs of this technology and its limitations, and stay ahead of the curve.

6. Fake news (2020)

By Melissa Zimdars & Kembrew McLeod

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/5261319

From vaccine hoaxes to Pizzagate, fake news has spread like a virus in recent years, fuelled by social media. Contributors discuss numerous aspects of fake news – from psychology to reforms – in this book, which also offers plenty of case studies and potential solutions.

7. Cybersecurity (2019)

By Damien Van Puyvelde & Aaron F. Brantly

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/4562647

Navigate the complexities and challenges of cyber security with this essential guide. Writers Damien Van Puyvelde and Aaron F. Brantly implore readers to deepen their discussion and understanding of this increasingly pressing issue through questions and recommendations of further readings.

8. Breck and the online troll (2021)

By Mark Harrington & Eve Yarnton

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/6338855

As children become increasingly attached to their smartphones, tablets or other electronic devices, it is more vital than ever to teach them about the dangers lurking online. This book can be done as a fun read-along for children aged eight and up. Based on a tragic true story, it touches on online grooming and introduces concepts of online safety.

9. Contesting cyberspace in china (2018)

By Rongbin Han

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/3710157

This book explores various aspects of China’s online ecosystem – like the “fifty-cent army” of commentators hired by the authorities – while questioning assumptions about authoritarian resilience and the internet’s democratising power.