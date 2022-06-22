How do I encourage my preschool kids to read?

The love for reading can be developed in children as young as six months old. Known as "emergent reading", this stage is where children begin to recognise symbols that carry meaning.

Getting a child to read, however, is not something that comes easily to all parents. To aid with that and to get everyone started, the National Library Board (NLB) offers a variety of resources for parents with pre-schoolers.

discoveReads

To inculcate in youngsters the habit of reading, NLB has compiled learning resources for both children and teens on a portal, discoveReads. Parents of pre-schoolers can click on the "Early Read" tab on the website for tips, suggested activities and book recommendations under sections such as "I Can READ" and "Raise A Reader".

Besides a list of good reads, "I Can READ" also offers a trove of tips for parents such as how to select age-appropriate books and build literacy skills in children from birth.

For some hands-on fun, the “Raise A Reader” section provides a wide range of activity sheets parents can download and print for free. From learning about animal sounds in the first year of nursery schooling (N1) to practising rhymes in second year of kindergarten (K2), there is a worksheet to suit every pre-schooler.

Early literacy practices

Another extension of NLB’s discoveReads is the Early Literacy Practices category. These literacy practices go beyond reading and hone your child’s ability to play, write, sing and talk as well. NLB believes these five practices are vital in building literacy skills and lay the strong foundation for one’s reading success.

School holiday specials with librarians

Through short video clips, NLB librarians give short introductions to recommended books and tutorials on related craft projects to entice youngsters to read. This section also comes with book recommendations for parents, who can borrow these titles from NLB’s collection of e-books and audiobooks via the Libby app.

Equipping your young ones with literacy skills helps set them up for success in school and in life. It is never too early to start raising a reader.

Find out more of Early READ programmes here.

What’s the draw of The Little Book Box?

Avid readers need no introduction to The Little Book Box. The monthly subscription service for young readers, which trialled from November 2020 to January 2022, has returned for good by popular demand.

The pilot run was fully subscribed with over 4,800 orders, including 200 children sponsored via The Straits Times Pocket Money Fund. The convenient book delivery service, which aims to build a Learning Marketplace that makes reading and learning accessible to the community, is aligned with the National Library Board’s (NLB) LAB25 (Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025).

A new three-month cycle kicked off in February 2022. This time, The Little Book Box offers two packages – eight English books each for children aged four to six and for those aged seven to nine. The Straits Times Pocket Money Fund would continue to sponsor another 200 subscriptions in 2022.

How it works

Subscribers receive a unique collection of eight books each month that are specially curated by NLB librarians through this service. Consisting of both fiction and non-fiction titles, the books span a broad range of children’s interests to enrich their reading experience.

Each subscription cycle is for three months and costs $30 for home delivery or $24 for self-collection from designated lockers (prices exclude GST). Subscriptions are automatically renewed after each cycle, and the books under this service can be loaned for up to 21 days (excluding delivery time).

Better yet, the eight titles delivered monthly do not count towards the usual loan quota. This means young bookworms can borrow 16 more books from any of the 27 libraries in Singapore for a loan period of up to six weeks.

What else is new?

While only home delivery was available during the pilot phase, subscribers can now opt to pick up their books from their preferred locker of choice under the nationwide locker alliance, for greater convenience and easier accessibility.

The ongoing collaboration with The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund also means that children from low-income families now get to enjoy a nine-month book subscription service for free.

Embark on an enriching journey and uncover a different treasure trove each month with The Little Book Box.

Find out more here.