How can I keep my children engaged?

Keeping young kids entertained at home is hard enough on a normal day. With COVID-19 restrictions keeping families at home, this may pose more a challenge for even the most creative parents.

Cue TumbleBook Library, a collection of animated picture e-books that teaches children the joy of reading in a format they will enjoy.

Curating your reading experience

TumbleBook Library’s online database offers a wide variety of educational picture books in various languages. With the addition of animation, music and audio narration, children can enjoy a novel interactive reading experience.



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



Most picture books feature short sentences and relatively simple vocabulary, coupled with visual aids to facilitate the reading process. A Reading Level indicator will help you decide what content is suitable for each child.

Access TumbleBook Library for free as a library member under National Library Board at: https://eresources.nlb.gov.sg/main/Browse?browseBy=children.

Learning to read with games

Reading does not just involve books. TumbleBook Library also offers word puzzles and memory games that allow children to play and learn at the same time.

These activities enable kids to consolidate their learning after finishing a story and test their reading and literacy skills in an engaging way.