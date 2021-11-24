How can I improve my skill sets while at home?

NLB’s subscription to the LinkedIn Learning for Library offers you the opportunity to enrol in a variety of top-quality courses taught by recognised industry experts. Learn the basics of the computing language python or even the fundamentals of cartoon animation for free.

Something for everyone

Choose from more than 16,000 courses in a variety of languages in English, Chinese and other languages. Taught by experts, LinkedIn Learning for Library offers a wide range of courses that will provide deep insights on topics that can satisfy both personal and professional aspirations.

With the ability to access and download as many programmes as you like for free, you will be spoilt for choice.

Facts at your fingertips

The user-friendly eLearning platform can be accessed in several ways, such as through the NLB mobile app or via physical learning pods at the Yishun Public Library and library@harbourfront.

To make on-the-go learning easier, courses can also be downloaded onto your mobile device through the LinkedIn Learning app for offline viewing.

To get started, check out the step-by-step virtual guide under the “Help” resources at https://eresources.nlb.gov.sg/main and start a new learning journey today.